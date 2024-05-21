Another woman who worked at nursery where baby Genevieve died is charged with neglect

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Another worker at the nursery where Genevieve Meehan died after being strapped to a beanbag has been charged with neglect.

Rebecca Gregory, 25, who also worked at the Tiny Toes Nursery in Stockport, is accused of child neglect offences from the month before the death of nine-month-old Genevieve in May 2022.

The alleged offences are not related to the death of Genevieve.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed Gregory has been charged with four counts of child neglect occurring in April 2022.

It came after nine-month-old Genevieve was tightly swaddled and covered with a blanket by nurse Kate Roughley, who put her to sleep when the baby was in her care at Tiny Toes Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.

The 37-year-old deputy manager at the nursery had decided to punish the baby, known affectionately to her family as Gigi, for “not sleeping long enough” on the afternoon of 9 May, 2022, the trial heard.

The nursery nurse from Heaton Norris was found guilty of manslaughter following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Square Crown Court.

Paying tribute to baby Genevieve, her family said: “It has been just over two years since our beautiful and wonderful daughter’s life was taken from her. Genevieve’s loss has destroyed our family. We grieve for her every day. We long desperately to see her smile, hear her laugh and feel her warm embrace. Her absence is a physical and emotional wound that will never heal.

“Genevieve wasn’t just a baby, she was a person. She loved to laugh, to play with her tambourine, to eat spaghetti bolognese and to be with her big sister. She was kind, affectionate, independent and mischievous. She was fascinated with the world and everything in it. She embraced every day. She loved life and we loved her instantly.

“We were amazed every day watching her grow and develop. She was such a strong person, bright and talented. To be in her presence was such joy.

“We will never accept the cruelty of her life being taken away. That we will not get to hear her speak her first words or watch her grow up is impossible to comprehend. Genevieve could have done anything she wanted to. She had her whole life to live and was loved so dearly by her family.”

Roughley’s actions were said to be fuelled by an “illogical and disturbing hostility” towards the youngster which was revealed on further CCTV footage from May 5 and 6, including Roughley singing “stop whingeing” to her.

She told the jury the swaddling and the harness restraint were not so tight that it unduly restricted her movements, and that “kicking her legs” and “tossing and turning” were not out of character for Genevieve.

Roughley was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in due course.