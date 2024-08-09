Support truly

An artist’s tongue-in-cheek attempt at quelling last week’s far-right riots with a “live, laugh, love” sand sculpture has sparked a barrage of online jokes.

Created by Fred Brown, from York, on Bridlington beach on Tuesday, the artist said the piece, which was created with the backdrop of a Union Jack, is “open to interpretation”.

“The current situation with far-right extremists and rioting prompted me to draw something,” he said, as reported by the BBC. “It’s open to interpretation, like art I suppose.”

The phrase “live, laugh, love” has become a popular slogan for many and features on countless household items and walls.

It is so ubiquitous, however, that the saying has become hated in many circles too.

Reacting to the sand art on Twitter/X, one viewer simply wrote: “This will cause more riots.”

A second added: “The people rioting no doubt have this on their wall at home.”

( Fred Brown )

Meanwhile a third said that the artwork “is not helping” the situation while a fourth said it made them “ashamed to be British.”

The slogan, which was created with a rake on the sand, originates from a 1904 poem by Bessie Anderson Stanley which reads: “He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much.”

Several viewers of the sand art concluded that the use of the Comic Sans font was a deliberate joke.

“In comic sans too,” one noted alongside laughing emoji.

A second added: “His use of comic sans is amazing.”

Meanwhile, other viewers simply looked forward to the prospect of the artwork being washed away by the tide.

“Bad enough seeing it in folks’ houses, now on the beach for all to see. Still, tide will be in soon,” concluded another viewer.

The riots began in the wake of the Stockport stabbings which saw three children brutally lose their lives when a knifeman began a killing spree at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Bebe King, aged six, was killed in the stabbing while she attended a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop. The other fatalities were Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine. ( Merseyside Police )

While the suspect’s name was initially not revealed for legal reasons because of his age, he was eventually identified as Axel Rudakubana, then 17, from Cardiff, Wales.

Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Whilst I accept it is exceptional given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days’ time, I do not make an order under section 45.”

“Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.”

Court artist drawing of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, following a knife attack in Southport (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA Wire )

The 17-year-old covered his face with his hands when he appeared in court. He was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court last week.

The riots began on 30 July and have since taken place in cities across the UK. Several anti-racism counter protests have also been staged.

Mr Rudakubana remains in custody.