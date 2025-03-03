Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Skeletal remains found near Stoke-on-Trent park

The bones were found by a passerby near Festival Park, Etruria, at around 3.40pm on Sunday

Alexander Butler
Monday 03 March 2025 11:48 GMT
The remains were found near Festival Park, Etruria, on Sunday afternoon
The remains were found near Festival Park, Etruria, on Sunday afternoon (Google Images)

Skeletal remains have been found by a passerby near a park in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire police said.

The bones were discovered near Festival Park, Etruria, at around 3.40pm on Sunday. They have not been identified.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: “At this time the remains have not been identified. A scene is in place while investigators examine the scene.

“We want to assure the local community that although this is an unsettling discovery, we have a visible presence in the area to investigate, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns.

“Anyone who may have relevant information can speak to officers, or contact us by calling 101, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 397 of 2 March.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

