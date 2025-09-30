Man dies shortly after completing half-marathon race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man in his seventies died shortly after completing a half-marathon in Stoke-on-Trent.

The runner had just finished the Potters ‘Arf in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, when he fell ill in Hanley at around 1.30pm on Sunday.

Despite immediate treatment from paramedics and the attendance of the Midlands Air Ambulance, he was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Staffordshire Police confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Event organisers HS Sport told The Independent: “A runner at yesterday's race fell ill after finishing the race and, despite the best efforts of medical staff, sadly passed away after being taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, friends and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve their loss.”

The annual 13.1-mile-long event, which features the famous “Heartbreak Hill” section, attracts hundreds of competitors each year.

A spokesperson for Stoke-on-Trent City Council added: “We are aware of the sad death of a participant in yesterday's Potters ‘Arf.

“All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We will offer whatever support we can.

“We would like to recognise the efforts of the event's first responders and the emergency services who responded swiftly to provide treatment.”

Organisers also confirmed that another runner, who was believed to be suffering from hyperthermia, was taken to hospital by ambulance and received treatment.