A grieving wife says she has lost her husband for the second time after his ashes were stolen in a break-in just months after he died from cancer.

Nigel Hill, 72, from Bury, died in January this year from pancreatic cancer after being married to his wife Susan Hill for nearly 50 years.

His ashes were kept in his workbench inside the garage, as that was where the ”passionate handyman” spent most of his time and “where he was his happiest”.

But before the family could scatter his ashes over Woodbank Cricket Club at the end of the season as he wanted, they were stolen during a break-in on 19 September.

His wife has now issued a desperate plea for Nigel’s ashes to be returned, saying: “I have already lost my husband, and now I have lost him for a second time.

“Nigel’s death has completely devastated our family, and to say we are heartbroken would be an understatement.”

It is believed a number of power tools were stolen from the garage in Brandlesholme Road during the break-in, but Susan said she just wants Nigel’s ashes back.

She said: “One of Nigel’s last wishes was that he wanted to have his ashes scattered at Woodbank Cricket Club. A place which held a special place in his heart, he loved spending time there.

“As a family, we decided that we would wait until the cricket season was over to scatter Nigel’s ashes, and now the season is over, we cannot fulfil his wishes as someone has stolen them from us.

“I am appealing to the local community and the people of Bury, and I ask that anyone with any knowledge of this crime come forward with information. There must be someone who knows or has any information about this.”

Nigel’s ashes were kept in a mint green-coloured box, inside a burgundy-coloured tote bag.

Ms Hill added: “I am not interested in the return of the power tools, all I want is for my husband’s ashes to be returned to us, so as a family we can fulfil his last wish and lay him to rest.”

His daughter Sarah Hil told the Manchester Evening News: “We picked up his ashes and decided to put them on his workbench in the garage - it was his favourite place and he was always in there fixing and mending things. We thought he’d be the happiest there.

“We were planning to scatter his ashes at Woodbank as he was an odd job man at the cricket club and wanted to have them scattered there. We were going to do it privately as a family to spend time with him and say goodbye.

“My mum opened the side door and the first thing she noticed was my dad’s ashes had gone. Under the workbenches, some power tools have also gone missing from locked cabinets that had been prised open.

“We are just absolutely lost for words. My mum called me and I could tell in her voice something wasn’t right. She said, ‘your dad’s gone’. He was such a much-loved member of the community and everybody knew my dad in the area.”

Greater Manchester Police said it is following a number of lines of enquiry but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 8222 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.