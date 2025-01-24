Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mysterious inscription in the Stone of Destiny may have been decoded, as archaeologists share a fresh insight into the rock used to crown King Charles III.

The centuries-old item, also known as the Stone of Scone, has played a role in the crowning of British monarchs since the 13th century. Ahead of King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, a new 3D scan revealed previously unseen subtle markings of the Roman numerals XXXV, or 35, on the stone.

Now, an expert has put forward her theory behind the markings, which she thinks were made as recently as the early 1950s.

Archaeologist at Stirling University, Professor Sally Foster, believes the Stone of Destiny is one of 35 pieces of a large sandstone block.

The other smaller 34 pieces were separated from the ancient artefact after its famous theft from Westminster Abbey in 1950 by four students who intended to return it to Scotland. During the raid, the stone split in two.

Professor Foster theorises that the markings were made by Bertie Gray, the stonemason and nationalist politician who oversaw the secret repair of the stone in 1951.

“The penny dropped: 34 fragments plus one stone equals 35”, she told PA. “Of course I can’t prove this, but what else might it be?”

Gray never publicly revealed exactly how many pieces he distributed before his death in 1975, but according to Professor Foster, it “fits in with his sense of humour.”

“He’s writing on it ‘this is the 35th’.”

It lines up with an article from the Calgary Herald from April 1951, which refers to Mr Gray putting “finishing touches” on the repair to the stone and being proud of his work.

Her research has led her to believe that there are as many as 34 numbed and recorded pieces. Now, the archaeologist has appealed to help trace the stories of more than 30 fragments of the original stone, which were created during Mr Gray’s work.

She has already received word of several fragments in private ownership, including one which ended up in Orkney.

Author of the Calgary Herald story, Dick Sunburn, received a fragment of the stone from Mr Gray, keeping piece number 25 behind his desk in the Canadian newspaper’s office.

Other fragments were given to people involved in the nationalist movement.

A detailed 3D scan was made of the Stone ahead of the King’s coronation in 2023. This revealed the Roman numerals inscribed on a part of the 152kg sandstone block, which would have otherwise been difficult to identify.

Historic Environment Scotland, which carried out the scan and modelling, said it had been unable to figure out the purpose or meaning of the markings.

They said: “We don’t know for certain when these markings were made on the stone, or what they signify. While they have the appearance of Roman numerals, this does not necessarily mean they date to Roman times.

“The appearance of the markings and the fact they have not been recorded previously suggest they may have been carved more recently. We hope this will be an area for further research.”