Sheriff’s apology as she says inquiry venue to be fixed as soon as possible

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sheriff has said the location of the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into a train derailment which claimed three lives will be confirmed as soon as possible.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston apologised and said there is a “lot of work” going on to determine the venue for the FAI into the derailment at Carmont near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, which took place in August 2020.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62; died in the incident on August 12 that year, and six people were injured.

A criminal prosecution saw Network Rail fined £6.7 million in 2023 after it admitted health and safety failings over the crash, which happened on a day of torrential rain.

The evidential part of the FAI is expected to begin in the new year.

Sheriff Johnston told a virtual preliminary hearing on Monday: “I can assure everyone that there is a lot of work going on to confirm the venue for this inquiry.”

She said she was not in a position to update parties on the venue, adding: “I know everyone is anxious to know where it will be taking place.

“There is ongoing work and I will confirm as soon as I can – I’m sorry we are not in a position to confirm today.”

The sheriff also said the default position would be for individuals to give evidence in person rather than online.

Alex Prentice KC, who is representing the Crown, said a further preliminary hearing would be useful.

He said a number of meetings have taken place which have resulted in a “significant narrowing” of the issues to be discussed at the FAI itself.

Lawyers representing some of the parties involved in the FAI expressed their hopes that the venue could be confirmed as quickly as possible.

Dominic Scullion, representing Network Rail, said those working for his client, who may be required to give evidence, work in front line operations.

A further preliminary hearing was fixed for December 22.