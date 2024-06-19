Just Stop Oil protesters cover Stonehenge in orange paint ahead of summer solstice

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Climate protesters have covered Stonehenge in orange paint on the eve of summer solstice.

Two Just Stop Oil activists began spraying rocks at the ancient site at around midday on Wednesday, just one day before thousands are expected to descend on the site to celebrate the longest day of the year.

The group demands that the next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

( Just Stop Oil/PA Wire )

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “Failure to commit to defending our communities will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action.

“Stone circles can be found in every part of Europe showing how we’ve always cooperated across vast distances – we’re building on that legacy.”

Rishi Sunak has condemned the attack as “a disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments.”

The prime minister added: “Just Stop Oil should be ashamed of their activists, and they and anyone associated with them, including a certain Labour Party donor, should issue a condemnation of this shameful act immediately.”

Today’s action has come days after the Labour party’s manifesto has recommitted them to stopping all future licences for new oil and gas, should they form the next government.

The group praised the party for committing to their original demand of no new oil and gas, but added that this “is not enough”.

( Just Stop Oil/PA Wire )

Video footage of the protest shows two people in Just Stop Oil t-shirts running up to the ancient structure with canisters of orange powder paint.

As they began spraying the rocks, calls to for them to stop could be heard from onlookers as two other visitors chased after them attempting to take their canisters away.

One of those taking action this morning is Niamh Lynch, 21, a student from Oxford, who said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.”

“It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind – what is our legacy?

“Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”

( Just Stop Oil )

Also taking action is Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, who said: “Either we end the fossil fuel era, or the fossil fuel era will end us. Just as fifty years ago, when the world used international treaties to defuse the threats posed by nuclear weapons, today the world needs a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to phase out fossil fuels and to support dependent economies, workers and communities to move away from oil, gas and coal.”

“The orange cornflour we used to create an eye-catching spectacle will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not. Sign the treaty!”

More follows on this breaking news story...