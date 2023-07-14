Jump to content

Stonehenge A303 road tunnel plans approved following years of campaigning to protect it

Laura Sharman
Friday 14 July 2023 13:28
<p> The road tunnel will be built near the monument on the A303 in Wiltshire</p>

The road tunnel will be built near the monument on the A303 in Wiltshire

Plans to construct a £1.7 billion road tunnel near Stonehenge have been approved following years of campaigning to protect it.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper has granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) to construct the two-mile passage near the English heritage site on the A303 in Wiltshire.

A DCO previously issued for the project was quashed by the High Court in July 2021 amid concern about the environmental impact on the Unesco World Heritage Site.

Highways England hopes the tunnel will ease traffic and reduce journey times on the A303, which runs from South West England to London.

More follows on this breaking news story....

