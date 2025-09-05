Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Autograph book with signatures from the Beatles and the Stones to be sold

The autographs were collected by a 16-year-old who befriended a caretaker who worked at Salisbury City Hall where the Beatles were playing in 1963.

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Friday 05 September 2025 15:04 BST
A pair of 1966 Ivor Novello certificates for ‘Yesterday’ awarded to Paul McCartney and John Lennon accompanied by a pair of 1970s sunglasses purported to have belonged to John Lennon, an autograph book featuring signatures for the Beatles, Rolling Stones and other artists and a collection of black and white 1960s photographs of various artists including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Sony & Cher, Bowie, Bob Dylan on display ahead a the sale of rock and roll memorabilia at Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers, in Chislehurst later this month. Picture date: Tuesday September 2, 2025.
An autograph book containing signatures from the “biggest bands of the 1960s” along with certificates the Beatles never collected and a pair of John Lennon’s sunglasses are to go on sale.

The autographs were collected by a 16-year-old who befriended a caretaker, Dennis, who worked at Salisbury City Hall, where the Beatles were playing in June 1963.

The owner, Edwina Smith, says she sat on Paul McCartney’s knee and was with the Beatles for an hour before their show after her and a friend were let in the backdoor by Dennis.

This became a regular occurrence, as the caretaker let her in to get autographs from the Rolling Stones, including Brian Jones, along with The Hollies and Little Richard.

A Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers spokesperson said: “To get two sets of signatures from the biggest bands in the 1960s in one autograph book is pretty rare.”

Ms Smith’s autograph book is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £7,000.

Ivor Novello certificates which were never picked up by John Lennon and Paul McCartney for Yesterday in 1966 are also expected to go under the hammer.

The awards which are priced between £600 and £800 were left with the Beatles’ music publisher and found their way to an assistant, who still owns them today.

“If Paul McCartney wants his Ivor Novello certificate he can bid for it,” said Catherine Southon.

A pair of honey-colouring-framed tinted glasses purported to have belonged to Lennon will also be auctioned, valued at £2,000 to £3,000.

The glasses belong to actor Stephen Buckley, known as Stephen MacKenna, who played John Lennon in the Dick Clarke film Birth Of The Beatles.

He says he was given them by a woman who worked for Lennon, after she failed to arrange a meeting between them after the film’s promotion.

The items will go on sale at Kingsley House in Chislehurst on September 17.

