Storm Amy map: When and where 95mph winds will hit the UK

The UK is due to be hit by gale-force winds of up to 95mph as the first named storm of the season approaches.

The Met Office has issued seven weather warnings ahead of Storm Amy, which is expected to bring “very strong winds and heavy rain” to northern and western areas on Friday and Saturday.

The amber warnings, which haven’t been issued since Storm Floris in August, have been put in place for parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of north and north-west England on Friday and Saturday, including a risk of danger to life.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Within the Scotland amber warning area, gusts in excess of 95mph are possible from Friday evening and into Saturday morning as Stormy Amy brings a risk of power cuts and damage to buildings and trees.

“Gusts up to 80 mph are possible within the Northern Ireland warning area, more widely 60-70 mph gusts are expected in the Amber warning areas, in what will be an impactful autumn storm for many in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued seven weather warnings across the UK ( The Met Office )

The amber warning in Northern Ireland comes into force at 3pm on Friday, and is expected to be lifted at 10pm. The Met Office said with gusts of 60-70 mph, there is a good chance of power cuts, and likely some damage to buildings and homes. It also warns of flying debris, road closure, and longer travel times in areas including County Antrim, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry, and County Tyrone.

Power cuts and damage may also occur in Scotland, with the amber warning in place from 5pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday, and gusts exceeding 95 mph possible in some areas.

Mr Armstrong said: “Rainfall is an additional hazard, in particular over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of flooding for some. Warnings will continue to be tweaked and amended in the coming days as confidence increases so stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast and warnings.”

In Northern Britain, Storm Amy, the first named storm of the 2025-2026 season, will see gusts widely reaching 50 to 60mph and potentially reaching 70 to 80mph in places. Stronger gusts are expected on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the north west.

Martin Thomson from Transport Scotland said: “Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Scotland and we expect to see disruption to the transport network in the warning areas.

“The rain and wind will bring difficult driving conditions, such as reduced visibility and surface water, and are also likely to affect the ferry and rail networks, so it’s important to plan your journey ahead of time.

“Motorists should use the Traffic Scotland website before they set off to make sure that their route is available, and you should check with your operator if you are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”

open image in gallery ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

A cloudy, damp and breezy start to the day. However, storm Amy will quickly sweep in from the Atlantic, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to many parts. Very strong and damaging winds developing later this afternoon in the north.

Tonight

Becoming stormy across northern parts with heavy rain moving across the UK through the evening and overnight. Clear spells and heavy blustery showers following.

Saturday

Heavy rain clearing east to leave a day of sunny spells and heavy showers. Remaining very windy for most, with severe gales in the north. Feeling colder.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Blustery showers on Sunday, though the wind beginning to ease. Further rain likely in the north and west early next week, with drier interludes in the south. Feeling fresh.