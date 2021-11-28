UK weather: Snow and ice warning in wake of Storm Arwen

The Met Office has warned the UK may be hit snow and ice in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

Freezing conditions are expected in some areas, with the mercury set to drop as low a -1C in Manchester and Newcastle.

While forecasters say the storm is now starting to abate, with winds gradually easing, a yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until mid-morning on Sunday in Scotland and the north of England.

Showers are expected to affect eastern coastal areas, and the Met Office has warned that it could be a frosty start to the day.

The forecaster added that there is a risk of “icy stretches”, and snow showers could sweep further across Scotland and the north-west of England early today (28 November).

The Met Office have also advised to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and the continuation of some disruption to travel, with longer journey times expected.

Three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds caused by Storm Arwen. A man from Lancaster died after a tree fell on him in Ambleside, Cumbria. Another man from Aberdeenshire died after a tree fell and hit his car at around 6pm on Friday. Another, from Antrim in Northern Ireland, died in the same way on Friday.

Severe weather has disrupted transport and caused power cuts and damage to buildings. Heavy snow saw lorries get stuck on the M26, and ploughs have been used in areas across the UK.

The Met Office has said that strong winds, rain, sleet and snow have led to “powercuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills.”