Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The body of a 57-year-old woman has been recovered from a river in Angus, where a red weather alert is in force, Police Scotland said.

The discovery made as Storm Babet bore down on the country, bringing high winds and “unprecedented” volumes of rain, forcing a town to be evacuated.

The Met Office’s rare red warning for rain – meaning a threat to life – began at 6pm on Thursday and runs until noon on Friday, as “exceptionally heavy and persistent rain” thunders down across eastern Scotland.

Stonehaven (Getty Images)

Storm Babet – follow our live coverage here

Hundreds of homes in Brechin and Tannadice and Finavon in Angus were evacuated because of the threat of severe flooding from Storm Babet. Three rest centres were set up in the area for residents to sleep in.

ScotRail cancelled a large number of rail services, and around 10,000 homes lost power.

On Thursday evening, there were warnings that the worst was yet to come.

Met Office figures showed Storm Babet could cause up to 200-220mm of rain in some areas, a total close to the highest ever 24-hour figure for a “rainfall day”.

In 1974, some 238mm of rain were measured at Sloy Main Adit in Argyll and Bute between 9am on January 17 and 9am the following day.

After the woman’s body was discovered on Thursday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

“Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Following a meeting of the Scottish government’s Resilience Room, deputy first minister Shona Robison said: “Storm Babet is still in its early stages and the worst impacts are yet to come.

“Protecting the public is our immediate priority and we are co-ordinating a national effort to ensure that people are safe.

“The red warning has been expanded to cover further parts of Scotland and we expect weather conditions to deteriorate seriously overnight. Our message is clear – if you live in the areas covered by the red warning, please stay at home and do not travel, unless advised to relocate to a rest centre.”

John Stewart with his flood defence outside his home (PA)

It was feared that the second named storm of the season would cause near-record rainfall before spreading into northern and eastern England.

Aberdeenshire Council said it would be setting up rest centres in Stonehaven and Laurencekirk for residents unable to remain in their homes.

The council also postponed funerals until next week, while leisure centres, recycling centres, and vaccination centres all closed early because of the red weather warning, and will be shut on Friday.

Massive waves crashed over a sea wall at Stonehaven Harbour in Aberdeenshire.

David Jacobs, 56, said he saw waves around 20ft high on the coast of the town, which is covered by the red weather warning.

Mr Jacobs, director of Stonehaven Paddleboarding, said he expected the weather to be worse on Friday, adding: “The waves were about 20ft, or seven metres.

A fallen tree in Brechin (PA)

“The wind is swinging east tomorrow so it will be coming directly into the harbour.

“The last time I have seen weather like this was 2014.

“It is quite spectacular to watch but bits of trees and rocks land onto the road.”

One resident of Brechin, John Stewart, 82, said he would not leave his home should authorities try to get him to go because his wife was refusing to leave.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “Our advice is to avoid any form of travel in areas covered by the red weather warning.

“Driving conditions will be extremely dangerous with disruption expected.

“It’s important that everyone considers the amber warnings that still remain in place for rain and wind. This will present a particular challenge to high-sided vehicles – so please consider whether these journeys are essential.”