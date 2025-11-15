Storm Claudia live: Severe flooding could be followed by snow across UK
Authorities warn of ‘significant risk to life’ due to flooding as a major incident is declared in South Wales
Downpours which battered the UK on Friday will be replaced with below-freezing temperatures and potentially snow in the coming days.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday as temperatures are set to drop by 8 degrees.
Colder conditions could bring snow showers to northern parts of the UK and hilltops with the first frosts of the season forecast for the south on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
It comes as a major incident has been declared in south Wales after the area was battered with wind and heavy rain during the onslaught from Storm Claudia.
The warning, declared in the early hours of Saturday morning, means there is a "significant risk to life", with emergency services working round-the clock to carry out rescues and evacuations.
As of 10am on Saturday the Environment Agency has issued 78 flood warnings and 179 flood warnings in England as some areas face fast-flowing and deep floodwater posing a “danger to life”.
Where will it snow next week?
It is too early for forecasters to say for certain where, if any, snow will settle.
But wintery showers of sleet and snow could move over northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, the North Yorkshire Moors, west Wales and the moors of south-west England, the BBC reported.
That’s because this area is exposed to cold winds from the north which could bring some snow over Scotland and northern England on Tuesday and spread to the Midlands and south-east England on Wednesday morning.
Cold weather could bring snow next week, Met Office says
The long-range forecast predicts that by Wednesday colder conditions will extent south bringing some snow showers into northern parts, and the first frosts of the season for many parts of the south.
Towards the end of November there is likely to be more wintery showers and hill snow in the north.
Rail: Storm Claudia damage disrupting tens of thousands of journeys
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Tens of thousands of rail passengers are facing difficult journeys on Saturday as a result of damage caused by Storm Claudia.
Flooding in the Swindon area and between Chippenham and Bath Spa closed the main Great Western Railway links to Bristol and South Wales.
“The flood water is now receding allowing the lines to be reopened,” says National Rail.
Passengers are warned: “Trains between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised as services return to normal.”
Many GWR trains have been cancelled or are running with long delays.
On the Wales-England border, no trains can run between Shrewsbury and Cardiff “until the water levels recede”.
The CrossCountry line between Gloucester and Severn Tunnel Junction has now reopened after flooding, but delays and cancellations will continue as disruption clears.
In North Wales, Blaenau Ffestiniog station is closed.
In northwest England, the line between Macclesfield and Stockport is closed due to damage to the overhead wires.
“Train services running through these stations may be diverted via Crewe,” says National Rail.
The route is the main link between London Euston and Manchester.
Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead
Today:
Remaining cloudy and damp across England and Wales with patchier rain and drizzle compared to Friday. Drier and brighter for much of Northern Ireland and Scotland, with some sunny spells. Mild in the south, cold in the north.
Tonight:
Clear skies across Scotland, extending into Northern Ireland and northern England with a touch of frost. Cloudier for the rest of England and Wales with some drizzle in places.
Sunday:
Dull in the south to start with further drizzle, this slowly clearing. Elsewhere, largely dry with bright spells though a band of showers moving into the far north.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:
A cold and frosty start on Monday with plenty of sunshine and the odd shower. Risk of rain, sleet and hill snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Overnight frosts are expected.
Watch: Monmouth hit by severe flooding as Storm Claudia brings 'danger to life' warning
Midlands town sees 96mm of rainfall
Storm Claudia brought heavy rain across the UK, but the Met Office has calculated where had the most rainfall.
The most rain was seen in the midlands at Mount St Bernard Abbey in Leicestershire recording 96 mm.
