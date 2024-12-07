Storm Darragh map: Where are the weather warnings and when will it end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Winds reaching more than 90mph have left tens of thousands of homes without power across Wales and the west of England as Storm Darragh lashed the UK.

Gusts of 96mph have been recorded in some parts of the country after millions of people were warned to stay indoors amid a government’s “risk to life” alert, that came into effect at 1am on Saturday.

Although the Met Office’s rare red warning came to an end, many parts of the country remain under a yellow weather warning for wind going into Sunday.

The strong winds, the agency said, is likely to lead to disruption and damage and will last for some regions until 6pm on Sunday.

Saturday evening: Severe wind

An amber warning covering a larger part of the west coast of the UK, stretching from southern Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life while large waves and beach material could be thrown onto coastal roads and seafronts.

open image in gallery (PA Graphics) ( PA Graphics )

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Sunday: Weather warnings continue to stay in place

Storm Darragh will be moving away from the UK through Sunday but will continue to leave a legacy of strong north to northeasterly winds across much of England and Wales.

Yellow wind warnings will be in place across much of the UK, including London and the South East, on Sunday.

open image in gallery The yellow weather warnings in place for wind across the UK on Sunday ( Met Office )

The wind warnings are in place across all of England, Wales, Northern Ireland until 6am and most of Scotland until 9am.

The Midlands and north of England have a yellow weather warning in place until 6pm Sunday.

Winds will quite widely gust to 35-45 mph inland but locally could gust more than 50 mph. Around coasts, winds will gust to 50-60 mph, and nearer 70 mph locally during the morning.

There is a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and it is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.

Public transport will be affected, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

Thousands of homes and businesses could also potentially lose power.