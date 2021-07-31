Two women have been seriously injured by a falling tree in Suffolk as Storm Evert lashes southern Britain.

Police say the pair, who are both in their twenties, were attending an outdoor party in Heveningham when the oak fell.

The women were taken to hospital, where one is being treated for spinal and head injuries and the other for pelvic and arm injuries.

Storm Evert, which has brought strong winds, showers and thunder, is predicted to cause more havoc over the weekend.

It has already brought disruption to southwest England. A number of people had to be rescued from the Isles of Scilly due to “life-threatening” situations, according to Falmouth Coastguard.

The storm is expected to move eastwards from the Cornwall area (PA Graphics)

It dealt with 22 incidents from the water around the islands on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning.

Many of the calls were from people on yachts that were being blown towards rocks.

In Cornwall, there were reports of fallen trees blocking some roads, and people having to leave camping sites after their tents were flattened by the storm.

Alice Cresswell, who had travelled from London to Perranporth near Newquay, told the BBC that her family was forced to spend a “stressful” night in a car after their tent collapsed.

Matthew Szczepkowski, said the “non-stop” gale force winds made his car shake had his night “absolutely horrendous”.

Some campers had to cut their staycations short due to the damage caused by the “terrifying” storm.

Bryher Campsite on the Isles of Scilly was forced to move some campers into a community hall overnight.

“We have had the campsite for six years, it’s the worst storm we’ve ever had,” its owner Tom Matthews told the BBC.

Flooding and stormy weather has also led to disruption in some other parts of England.

Cumbria county council said 14 properties have been evacuated and some roads and footpaths have been closed due to a landslip in Parton, west Cumbria.

The Environment Agency has six flood alerts for areas including parts of south London and an area on the Isle of Wight.

Although named summer storms are not unprecedented, Evert is the first storm ever to be named in July.

Last year, Storm Ellen hit Britain on 19-20 August, before Storm Francis arrived a week later.