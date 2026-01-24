Historic pier damaged during Storm Ingrid amid three UK weather warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sections of a historic pier in Devon were washed away while Storm Ingrid battered parts of the UK.

Images shared by Teignmouth National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) showed large parts of Teignmouth Grand Pier, built in 1865, missing as large waves thrashed the coastline on Friday night and into Saturday.

The NCI issued a warning on social media on Saturday morning for people in the area to take care around the coast, warning they had “never seen it this rough before” before high tide.

The organisation wrote: “Never seen it this rough before on a Saturday morning and still 80 minutes until high tide, (9.40am and 4.35m). Unfortunately we have lost a large section of pier at the end, you can see the gap. Be very careful out there, it’s dangerous.”

Three yellow weather warnings for rain are in place across the UK as Storm Ingrid, named by the Portuguese weather service IPMA, brings heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph to the country.

open image in gallery Teignmouth Pier is privately owned ( Getty Images )

The south-west of England and Wales has been under a heavy rain warning since 2am on Friday, set to last until 10pm on Saturday. Frequent heavy showers are expected, merging into longer spells of rain at times. An additional 20 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall, and 50mm in a few exposed locations.

Gusts of 45 to 50mph battered the inland across the South West, with winds peaking during Friday evening before gradually easing overnight into Saturday morning.

Teignmouth mayor, councillor Cate Williams, told Sky News the pier was already in poor condition, and it was unclear whether it could be fixed as it is privately owned.

“It goes out for a bit and then effectively there is a portion of it that has just washed away, dissolved, and then you have another little bit of the structure that is still standing,” she said.

“The pier was built in the 1860s. It has been through a bit of wear and tear, it’s had storm damage before and been through wars.

“There is a family who own the pier and has done so for multiple generations. But the pier itself is a focus of our community, it’s right there on the front of our boardwalk.”

open image in gallery Weather warnings remain in place on Sunday morning for Scotland and Northern Ireland ( Met Office )

She added: “The arcade aspect to it, the games, are used by residents and visitors of all ages, so it’s a really important feature. It stands out.

“As we know, at seaside resorts those with piers are very few and far between, so the fact we have it here is something that we appreciate and enjoy.”

Rain is set to clear from Devon after 9am tomorrow, but will cover other parts of Somerset and Dorset into tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, eastern parts of Scotland will see a further 20 to 30mm of rain, and a few spots could see 50mm, after three days of wet weather across the region lasting until 9am on Sunday. Above 400 to 500m, however, a lot of this will fall as snow, with rain confined to areas below this level.

Northern Ireland will see heavy rain overnight from 8pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday. As part of the slow-moving low-pressure system, 10 to 20mm is expected widely. In a few areas, as much as 25mm could fall in 12 hours, leading to flooding and difficult driving conditions.

It will also become windy with easterly winds reaching 30 to 35mph inland, and up to 45 to 55mph on some coasts and over high ground. Winds are expected to ease after midnight.