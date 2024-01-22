Storm Isha death toll reaches four as man in his 60s dies in road crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fourth person has died as gale-force winds from Storm Isha wreak havoc across the UK and Ireland.

A man in his sixties died in a collision on Broad Road in Limavady, Derry/Londonderry on Sunday night.

The van he was driving in collided with a fallen tree and another vehicle at around 9.45pm.

There have also been two fatalities in the Republic of Ireland and one in Scotland, where a man died after the car he was travelling in alson collided with a fallen tree.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a second man involved in the collision in Limavady, who was driving a Citreon Berlingo, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers closed the road to carry out their enquiries but it has since reopened.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who spotted the vehicles on the Broad Road prior to the crash to contact them.

They are especially keen to hear from anyone who captured dash-cam or any other footage. The number to call in 101, quoting reference 1908 21/01/24.

Thousands of homes remain without power after Storm Isha battered the UK with gusts of up to 99mph.

Transport services were also disrupted with roads closed, rail lines blocked and flights diverted, while dozens of schools were shut on Monday.

The next storm due to hit the UK and Ireland has been named by the Irish Meteorological Service as Storm Jocelyn, which is expected to cause strong winds from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The UK Met Office issued an amber warning for wind covering western and northern Scotland from 6pm on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.

More to follow on this breaking news story…