A storm is set to smash parts of the country with heavy rain and strong winds as millions prepare getaways for the bank holiday weekend.

Storm Lilian, announced by the Met Office on Thursday, has brought gusts prompting travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.

Winds of 80mph unleashed travel chaos after British Airways was forced to cancel international and domestic flights at Heathrow Airport.

Forecasters are advising revellers at Leeds Festival to secure their tents and drivers to take care on the roads as Storm Lilian is set to surge through northern parts of Wales and England.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.

There is the possibility of thunder, while 20-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas – with a chance of 40-50mm over higher ground.

A yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.