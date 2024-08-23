Storm Lilian live: Leeds Festival warns campers and UK flights grounded as 50mph winds and rain batter country
Met Office issues yellow warnings across the country with gusts of up to 80mph to hit north Wales and northern England this morning
A storm is set to smash parts of the country with heavy rain and strong winds as millions prepare getaways for the bank holiday weekend.
Storm Lilian, announced by the Met Office on Thursday, has brought gusts prompting travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.
Winds of 80mph unleashed travel chaos after British Airways was forced to cancel international and domestic flights at Heathrow Airport.
Forecasters are advising revellers at Leeds Festival to secure their tents and drivers to take care on the roads as Storm Lilian is set to surge through northern parts of Wales and England.
The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.
There is the possibility of thunder, while 20-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas – with a chance of 40-50mm over higher ground.
A yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.
Where have the yellow warnings been issued?
Where will Storm Lilian hit?
East Midlands: Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire
North East England: Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees, Sunderland
North West England: Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East Cheshire West and Chester Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside, Warrington
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders: Dumfries and Galloway
Wales: Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, GwyneddIsle of Anglesey
Yorkshire & Humber: East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston upon Hull, North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, York
All Metrolink lines suspended in Greater Manchester
Almost all Metrolink lines have been cancelled “due to the storm bringing down multiple trees across the network”.
The Bee Network said: “Due to severe weather conditions, services are running between Rochdale - Victoria and Airport - Sale Water Park.
“All other lines are currently suspended. Customers can use tickets and passes on any Bee Network services or Stagecoach services. Please check back for updates.”
Another post from the Bee Network warned: “Storm Lilian - a @metoffice yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds until 11:00. If you’re travelling on the network this morning, please plan ahead and take extra care.”
National Highways said: “#StormLilian is coming. Strong winds could impact the region overnight into Friday morning. Slow down to minimise the impact of wind gusts. Be aware of high sided vehicles on more exposed roads.”
New Order concert cancelled in Cardiff
New Order has cancelled a concert in Cardiff with organisers blaming the “severe winds” and a bad weather forecast.
In a statment, the band said: “We are sorry to say that our show tonight in Cardiff is cancelled due to high winds on site.
“We are disappointed to not be performing for you all tonight, but safety of our fans & crew always comes first.”
The band are still set to perform in Manchester on Saturday.
Mapped: Storm Lilian weather warnings hit August bank holiday
Trains delayed and cancelled in the Midlands
Railway services are disrupted in the Midlands at least until midday.
A tree has fallen onto the railway at Coleshill Parkway in Warwickshire causing the cancellation of trains running through the station.
Tickets can be used on the services below at no extra cost:
- London Northwestern Railway are between Tamworth and Nuneaton, and also between Coventry and Birmingham New Street
- West Midlands Railway between Nuneaton and Coventry
- East Midlands Railway via any reasonable route
Another tree has also blocked the line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury blocking some railways. Trains in this line may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.
In the railway between Crewe and Stafford passengers are also experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.
Pictured: Strong winds hit Brighton beach as Storm Lilian hits the country
Breaking: Storm Lilian forces flights to stay grounded as 80mph gusts hit airports
Storm Lilian has unleashed travel chaos after British Airways was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow Airport.
Winds of 80mph caused the cancellation of a number of international and domestic flights at the major London hub ahead of the August Bank Holiday.
Some of the grounded flights include popular destinations like Barcelona, Rome and Paris.
Warning for Leeds Festival campers
Warning campers at Leeds Festival, Mr Dewhurst added: “The wind will pick up in that area through the night, particularly strongest towards dawn and then first thing in the morning, before then easing through the morning.
“So there could be potentially some impacts from those strong winds, of 50 to 60mph in the area so it’s worth making sure your tents are secured.
“There could also be disruption first thing to the transport networks for those travelling first thing.”
Road users urged to use alternative routes due to strong winds
The impact of the severe weather has already been felt outside the expected regions, with National Highways warning the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between J1 (Aust) and J2 (Chepstow) due to the strong winds.
Road users are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.
Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “The strongest winds are likely to start forming through the early hours initially across parts of north Wales into the Liverpool, Blackpool area, and then crossing over the Pennines and into the east and north-east England – Yorkshire, up to Northumberland before then clearing out into the North Sea.
“So it’s really quite quick.”
