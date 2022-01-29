A nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire has become the second person killed as Storm Malik battered the UK with gale-force winds.

His death follows that of a 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen this morning. Both were killed by falling trees.

Around 62,000 homes were left without power as the storm hit Scotland, parts of northern England and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Winds of over 100mph were reported in parts of Scotland amid warnings that another storm is set to bring more severe weather.

The Scottish government held an emergency meeting to assess the impacts of the storm. Nicola Sturgeon said many in Scotland would be left without power throughout the weekend.

She warned that Storm Corrie, due to hit on Sunday afternoon, may be worse than anticipated for northern parts of the country.

The Met Office said wind speeds could reach 95mph in coastal areas. An amber warning for wind was in place in northern Scotland for Sunday while a yellow warning was in place for the rest of the country and much of northern England.

Storm Malik was behind two deaths on Saturday. Police Scotland confirmed a 60-year-old woman was killed by an uprooted tree in Aberdeen.

Staffordshire Police said a nine-year old boy died after a tree fell on him in Winnothdale near Tean. A man was also hit by the tree and was in hospital.

In northern England, power cuts affected tens of thousands of homes and mobile phone signals were interrupted.

A major incident was declared in County Durham as the the storm brought down power lines across the region. Durham County Council said all possible resources were being committed to supporting affected residents.

Northern Powergrid said engineers had restored power to 48,000 customers by mid-afternoon.

