Stormont ministers agree programme for government

Stormont ministers have agreed the devolved Executive’s programme for government.

The ministers rubber-stamped the governance plan during a virtual meeting on Thursday morning.

It is understood there were no dissenting voices during the meeting, which lasted just over half an hour.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly formally announced the agreement at a press conference at Stormont later on Thursday morning.

Ms O’Neill described it as an “important milestone” for the devolved administration and the public.

“Our document is focused on doing what matters most, and sets out our priorities to tackle some of the biggest issues facing people here,” she said.

The Sinn Fein vice president said the plan had been shaped by more than 1,400 responses during a public consultation exercise.

“We have listened to the views of the public, and believe that this programme for government will provide a road map for delivery in this mandate, that it will set out the foundations to help build a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come, and that includes focusing on priorities such as delivering improvements to childcare, cutting (health) waiting lists, ending violence against women and girls, growing our economy and protecting the environment.”

When the first draft of the plan was published in September, critics claimed it lacked tangible targets to measure progress towards its objectives.

The final version will not be made public until it is formally presented to the Stormont Assembly next week but ministers have said it includes targets to measure progress on an annual basis.

Ms Little Pengelly said: “Today’s unanimous agreement on the programme for government is an important step in bringing about an ambitious agenda of delivery.

“As an Executive, we are committed to working together to deliver real and lasting change for everyone in Northern Ireland.

“We are determined to build on our reputation here as a great place to live, work and invest.

“This programme for government sets out our priorities for putting Northern Ireland on a path to prosperity by delivering on the things that matter most today, but which also help shape a better tomorrow.”

Ministers had been due to meet on Wednesday to approve the programme but that was postponed at late notice.

The hold-up was blamed on an administrative issue, with Alliance Party Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir complaining he did not have sufficient time to review the final document ahead of the meeting to sign it off.

Ms O’Neill played down the 24-hour hitch, saying: “Yesterday’s gone. We had a process issue which we needed to work our way through, and we’ve got through that, and now we have unanimous agreement.

“I think the public at home would be more interested to know what our priorities are and how realistic they are, and how we’re going to deliver upon them, and we hope that the programme for government will do that.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a great achievement to reach consensus with all four parties in the mandatory coalition government.

“Right from the outset, I think Michelle and myself made clear that we want to lead jointly, lead this executive in a way that maximises consensus,” she said.

“And I think that actually the hard work that we put into that over the course of not just the last number of days, but of course in the weeks and months before this, I think demonstrates that actually that has worked, because we have received that unanimous support from the Executive.”

The 88-page draft document, Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most, was subject to an eight-week public consultation last year.

The final version had been due to be agreed before the first anniversary of the return of devolution at the start of February, but that timeline was not met.

At the time, Ms O’Neill blamed the delay on the Executive’s need to respond to Storm Eowyn.

The draft programme for government was framed by three key missions, people, planet and prosperity, underpinned by a commitment to peace.

It set out nine policy areas to prioritise in the two years remaining in this Assembly mandate: growing a globally competitive and sustainable economy; delivering affordable childcare; cutting health waiting times; ending violence against women and girls; providing better support for children and young people with special educational needs; providing more social, affordable and sustainable housing; making communities safer; protecting Lough Neagh and the environment; and reforming and transforming public services.

The leader of the Opposition at Stormont, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole described events around Wednesday’s postponement as like an episode of the sitcom Fawlty Towers.

He said people would judge the success or otherwise of the programme for government on delivery.

“It is firstly an absurd situation for Executive ministers to be giving press conferences asking for praise without actually publishing a pfg document,” he said.

“This is supposed to be a plan for government, not an Oscar acceptance speech.

“Over a decade on from our last programme for government, three years from the last Assembly election and over a year since Stormont’s return Executive ministers have finally agreed to a pfg.

“The need for a clear plan has never been more urgent, with public services, especially the NHS, under severe pressure and the public losing trust in the ability of the Executive to act.”

He added: “People in Northern Ireland, whether they are waiting for a consultant appointment or need support with the cost of childcare or any of the other pressing challenges, deserve real delivery and the Opposition will be speaking for them.”