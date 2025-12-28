NI house builders warn of ‘bleak’ future because of crumbling wastewater network

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House builders in Northern Ireland are facing a “very bleak” future, with the region’s crumbling wastewater network forcing some to relocate and others to plan winding up, an industry body has warned.

The ongoing political failure to properly fund NI Water is directly contributing to a spiralling housing crisis, as a chronic lack of supply is pushing up sale prices and rents, according to Build Homes NI.

The lobby group that represents some of the biggest residential construction companies in Northern Ireland was set up this year to campaign for action to address the deepening wastewater problem.

The body claims it is becoming almost impossible to gain planning permission for new-build projects in many areas, because of an inability to secure the green light from NI Water to connect the homes to its overcapacity sewerage network.

The state-funded water company has already identified 100 areas in Northern Ireland where new developments are severely restricted because of a lack of connections.

Build Homes NI has highlighted that house completion rates are at a 60-year low in the region – around 6,000 a year – at a time when nearly 50,000 households are on a waiting list for social homes.

The level of funding Stormont allocates to NI Water is currently below what the company needs to fund many required upgrades to the network.

The capital investment levels are set in conjunction with Northern Ireland’s Utility Regulator (UR) for defined timespans, called price control periods.

For the current period (PC21), which ends in 2027, NI Water has said it is unable to fund £500 million of the works planned – around 25% – while the company is facing a projected funding shortfall of around £2 billion across the next price control period from 2028 to 2033 (PC28).

Build Homes NI has called on political leaders to urgently address the problem and introduce an infrastructure levy of potentially around £2 a week in domestic rates bills.

It claims political resistance to charging the public for water services is ultimately creating a greater financial burden for many households, as the supply shortage is contributing to increasing house prices and rental costs.

James Fraser, director of Fraser Partners home building company, said he was currently unable to proceed with plans for 400 new homes on his Rivenwood development in Newtownards because of a lack of water connections.

He said builders across Northern Ireland were facing similar frustrations.

“There’s a number of other builders, some that are smaller than me, that have already said they probably will have to wind up in a couple of years’ time, and that just will be that,” he said.

“And there’s nobody else entering this. New-build development is not an area anybody would be looking to get into if you weren’t established and you didn’t have a name and you don’t have land and the know-how.

“We’re going to be losing builders rather than gaining them in the coming years.”

Mr Fraser said he had tried to diversify away from domestic dwellings but said the same problems existed with other forms of construction, as buildings required water connections whether they were residential or not.

He had instead started to look to move some business operations to the north of England.

“The housing supply in Northern Ireland is going to become so short, demand will continue to rise, both in social and private housing, that prices are going to go through the roof,” he said.

“No-one’s going to get on the housing ladder. If you have young children, or even if you’ve kids that are at university age, the likelihood of them getting that home will only become increasingly unlikely year after year after year, because there will be less and less new homes built.

“I’m just one of many here – you’re talking hundreds of homes that aren’t being built. We’re looking elsewhere. There are builders who’ve already gone to the Republic of Ireland.

“Myself and my brother and business partner, we’re looking in the north-east of England. Because why would you continue to try and do business in a country where the Executive won’t support you?”

He said: “It does look bleak. It looks very bleak unless something’s done.”

Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins is considering the introduction of a developer levy model, whereby builders would contribute to the costs of wastewater upgrades.

Mr Fraser said such a system would not fix the problem – potentially creating further inflationary pressure on house prices – and accused the Executive of putting its “head in the sand” over the need for a direct public levy for water.

“It’s not just house builders (affected by the water infrastructure problems), there’s manufacturers, there’s retail, there’s a lot of big companies that are no longer looking at Northern Ireland as a viable place to invest their money, and they are going elsewhere, which of course, affects the wider NI economy,” he said.

“So the consequences are far-reaching.”

The director of Build Homes NI, Paul McErlean, said householders were ultimately paying out more because of the Executive’s failure to adequately fund NI Water.

Mr McErlean said soaring house prices and rental costs in the region were a direct consequence of the shortage of new homes.

“Both our house prices and our rents are going up at rates that are way more than the rest of the UK, and that is largely to do with supply,” he said.

“One of the reasons why we’ve got a short supply is because our house builders – James being a great example – can’t build the houses they want to build because of water connections.

“It’s a false economy and it’s misrepresentation of facts when it’s said we’re saving the public money by not paying for water.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water’s work programme for PC21 will outturn some £470 million lower than the Utility Regulator’s determination for the current price control (PC21).

“The result is that a quarter of work deemed essential by the UR will not happen, restricting development in over 100 towns and villages, and leaving critical environmental challenges unresolved.

“For many years we have been transforming NI Water into a more efficient, resilient and innovative utility that is helping us to navigate these challenges.

“We will continue to work with our shareholder in order to create the circumstances to allow us to fulfil our dual role of delivering essential water and wastewater services while supporting key Programme for Government priorities of housing, economic growth, and environmental improvement.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said Minister Kimmins had provided NI Water with “as much funding as possible within the budget available to the department”.

“So far this year, NI Water has received over £500 million of public money, which is 90% of what the company required to operate this year,” the spokesperson said.

The department said since Stormont was restored in 2024, funding had been provided to unlock wastewater capacity for more than 5,000 properties.

“This is already above the 4,300 that NI Water had originally planned to connect, if fully funded, by the end of this Price Control Period in 2028,” the spokesperson said.

“The minister has been clear that funding is not the only answer and she continues to progress and deliver the three-pronged approach. This includes securing more investment for wastewater infrastructure from Executive colleagues; considering the approach to developer contributions; and bringing in legislation to provide for sustainable drainage systems (SuDS).”