Recovery of Lough Neagh ‘will take years, if not decades’, says Muir

The recovery of Lough Neagh will take years, if not decades, Northern Ireland’s Environment Minister has said.

The lough has been blighted by noxious blooms of blue-green algae for the third summer in a row.

The condition of the lough, which is the UK’s largest freshwater lake by surface area, saw the eel-fishing season cut short this summer.

It also recently saw advice against bathing at several north coast beaches because of the blue-green algae having been detected moving along Lower Bann River to the area.

Stormont Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir was asked about progress to implement the Lough Neagh Recovery Plan during questions for his department in the Assembly.

He said of the 37 actions, 14 have been delivered, 22 are actively progressing and one is pending because it is contingent on another action being taken.

“I remain committed to driving forward delivery of the remaining actions at pace,” he told MLAs.

“Progress today reflects co-ordinated efforts across key themes including scientific research and innovation, enhanced monitoring and enforcement, education and stakeholder engagement, regulatory reform and strategic communications, while supporting strides have been made.

“It’s essential to recognise the recovery of the lough requires sustained, long-term action. Given the depth and complexity of the problem, substantial recovery will take many years, if not decades.”

Mr Muir said there remain key interventions that he will need support from other Executive ministers on, particularly in relation to wastewater infrastructure.

“I’m going to be looking at strengthening regulation and enforcement in relation to sewage pollution,” he said.

“I have also been very clear and put it on the record that we need to be brave in terms of stepping forward and looking at investment that’s required in our wastewater infrastructure, and I’m happy to support the Infrastructure Minister in terms of any proposals that may be put forward in that regard.

“Also in recent climate change, we’ve had the warmest summer on record, and that is not unrelated to the scenes that we’ve witnessed in Lough Neagh.

“So we’re consulting on the Climate Action Plan, once we conclude that I’m going to get that finalised and bring it to the Executive for agreement, and hopefully people can support me on this, because there’s opportunities from climate action, but there’s also a moral imperative and a legal imperative to take action in that regard.”

Mr Muir pointed out that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland which does not have an independent environmental protection agency.

Turning to the agriculture sector, he added that everyone has a part to play in improving water quality.

“I want to put it on record my thanks to the good work that’s been done in previous decades by farmers,” he said.

“There is good work being done, they’re fantastic custodians of the countryside and we need to help them in terms of the road ahead.

“I’m working with the Finance Minister. I need support in terms of a just transition fund for agriculture.

“We also need to get around the table, finalise an agreed scheme of measures in relation to the Nutrients Action Programme, further consult on that, and then get agreement to move forward.

“I believe we can. If there’s a will, there’s a way.”