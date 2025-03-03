Stormont backs long-awaited programme for government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont has voted through the Executive’s long-awaited programme for government.

Just 10 MLAs voted against the plan and 70 for following many hours of debate across the day.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill pledged transparency over progress to achieve the targets set out.

She hailed the publication of the first programme for government (PFG) agreed by a Stormont executive since 2011 marked a “significant day” for the coalition in Belfast.

Meanwhile, summing up on Monday evening, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the document does not represent the “totality” of the Executive’s ambitions, but is about prioritisation in a fiscally constrained environment.

When a draft version of the plan was published in September last year, critics expressed concern that the governance blueprint lacked tangible targets or milestones by which to measure progress on the administration’s stated priorities.

The final version, which was signed off by ministers last Thursday, does include a range of targets.

Among them is goal of building more than 5,000 new social homes by 2027.

Ministers also want to see an additional 70,000 hospital patients treated as part of efforts to reduce the region’s spiralling waiting lists.

The document, called Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most, aims to increase renewable electricity capacity by 40% within the current Assembly mandate, and progress a plan for speeding up the justice system.

Ministers have pledged to keep the public informed on progress by publishing annual reports.

Presenting the plan to the Assembly on Monday, Ms O’Neill said: “We will be open and transparent about the progress we’re making, and we’ll also take every possible step to ensure this programme is delivering what we set out to do.”

The Sinn Fein vice president, who jointly leads the Executive with Ms Little-Pengelly of the DUP, said ministers would now “get on with the job of delivering”.

She said while the four parties in the mandatory coalition do not agree on everything, she said they had attempted to prioritise the areas where there is agreement in the PFG.

“We bring this programme for government to the house today as another step forward in our efforts to improve people’s lives,” Ms O’Neill told MLAs.

“It is about making positive difference and making things better for people.

“We will not be found wanting when it comes to doing everything we possibly can to deliver for people today, but also into the future.”

The PFG sets out three key missions – people, planet and prosperity. These are linked to an underpinning cross-cutting commitment to peace.

The document also highlights nine policy areas, entitled Doing What Matters Most Today, that the coalition will prioritise in the remainder of the mandate.

These are: Grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy; Deliver more affordable, accessible, high-quality early learning and childcare; Cut health waiting times; End violence against women and girls; Better support children and young people with special educational needs; Provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing; Make communities safer; Protect Lough Neagh and the environment; and Reform and transform public services.

It has been published a little over a year after powersharing returned to Stormont after a two-year political impasse in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Leader of the Assembly’s official opposition, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, branded the plan “late, limp and listless”.

He reflected on the time period since an executive last agreed a PFG.

“The absence of a programme for government was both a symptom and a cause of dysfunctionality,” he said.

“So, in agreeing this PFG, the Executive has made progress on the shamefully low bar that was set.”

However, Mr O’Toole said it was not enough to simply publish a document.

“Despite the desire of this executive to be garlanded for simply existing, you do not get a passing grade for showing up to the exam hall,” he said.

“This document contains aspirations we share, but it is far short of the kind of clear, targeted plan that the people of Northern Ireland deserve after so many years of failure.”

He added: “This programme is better than nothing. It’s a modest improvement on the draft. But it’s a missed opportunity. It’s nowhere near good enough.

“I say to the First and deputy First Minister, and indeed all ministers: ‘Is this it?’”

Ms Little-Pengelly hit back at the criticism from the Opposition, saying she had looked up the SDLP’s plan, describing it as 14 pages, two of which were blank, and one of which was a full page picture of Mr O’Toole.

“It was a short document indeed … it took the SDLP some eight months to come up with that plan even though they were only negotiating with themselves,” she told MLAs.

She concluded by saying the Executive is “determined to deliver”.