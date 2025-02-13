Co Tyrone man to face murder charge following death of assault victim
Dylan McCrossan, 31, of Beechmount Village in Strabane was previously charged with the assault of Stephen Holmes.
A Co Tyrone man is to face a charge of murder following the death of a man who was assaulted earlier this month.
Stephen Holmes, 31, died in hospital on Saturday February 8 following the incident in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane on February 3.
Prior to Mr Holmes’ death, Dylan McCrossan, 31, of Beechmount Village appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court last week charged in connection with grievous bodily harm.
On Thursday, District judge Oonagh Mullan was asked by the prosecution to withdraw that charge.
A new charge of murder on February 8 2025 was laid.
McCrossan was not present in court.
Relatives of Mr Holmes watched on from the public gallery during the brief hearing involving the brother of West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan.
The judge remanded Dylan McCrossan in continuing custody to appear again by video link on March 6.