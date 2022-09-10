Crazy Frog, Playmobil and Pizza Express among strangest brand tributes to Queen

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some brands are getting laughed at for “ridiculous” tributes following Queen Elizabeth’s death, with Twitter users suggesting they don’t have to tweet at all.

Many changes have already happened following the sad announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday (8 September) and many more are yet to come, with big events being cancelled across the UK this weekend, from Premier League matches to the National Television Awards.

Twitter timelines have been full over the last couple of days with tributes to the late Queen from Royal Family members, celebrities, politicians and many members of the public. Lots of brands have also been paying tribute and doing their bit to pay their respects, staying silent on issues they might usually post about.

Certain brands however have caused chaos online as people have been finding their tribute posts funny and ridiculous all at once.

So much so that it’s prompted some Twitter users to suggest brands could just stay silent and shouldn’t have felt the need to tweet at all.

The Crazy Frog, the fictional character from the famous chart song that was everyone’s ring tone for a while when it came out in 2009, tweeted a simple “R.I.P The Queen” alongside a candle emoji.

Twitter users also joked about the Met Office’s tweet, suggesting it would just do ‘one forecast a day’ out of respect for the late Queen.

Its initial tweet read: “We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news. As a mark of respect during this time of national mourning we will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings.”

The Met Office later clarified that it meant it would stop posting any ‘non-operational’ content on Twitter for the time being.

It said: “The use of the word ‘daily’ in our earlier Tweet may have given the false impression that we’ll only be posting once a day. It was always our intention to continue to provide forecasts and warnings for the days ahead, through Twitter, multiple times a day.

“It is right at this sad time to pause other non-operational content that isn’t a forecast or warning, to ensure the public can focus on any potential impactful weather during this period. Apologies for any confusion.

Others found Playmobil’s post, including a toy figure of the Queen, pretty funny. The brand tweeted: “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022” along with a black heart.

Pizza Express also wrote a tribute on Twitter, which also attracted plenty of attention. One person tweeted: “Realise brands are in difficult place over what to tweet at this time, but huge lol that Pizza Express have put this out.”

Lingerie company Ann Summer’s tribute also garnered plenty of attention, with one user suggesting “it’s what she would’ve wanted”.

Ann Summers wrote: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything - for women, for family, for our nation. Sleep well,” alongside a stunning black and white photo of the late Queen.

Others joked that Greggs had chosen a photo of the Queen in its distinct blue colour for their tribute, while one person said that Private Eye was going to have a “field day” over certain tributes, having quote tweeted the Shrek Adventure’s tribute.