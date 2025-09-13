Fire breaks out at London’s Westfield Stratford shopping centre

A fire has broken out at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in London, which is being evacuated.
London Fire Brigade says it has sent six fire engines and a 32-metre turntable ladder to the scene.
People inside the shopping centre have shared images on social media of people being evacuated.
West Ham supporters heading to the London Stadium for the game against Tottenham Hotspur at 5.30pm, have also posted pictures of the fire.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We've been called to a vehicle fire in a car park at Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford. Six fire engines and a 32-metre turntable ladder are attending.
“The fire is producing a significant amount of smoke and we're advising people to avoid the area at this time.”
This is a breaking story - more to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments