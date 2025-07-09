Elderly victim suffered fatal stab and groin injuries in home attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of killing an 85-year-old pensioner who was stabbed and suffered groin injuries in his own home.

Amithraz Balgobin, 36, allegedly attacked Amaratial Mistry at the property in Streatham, south London, on Friday July 4.

Paramedics were called to his home at around 1pm and found Mr Mistry with a number of injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Churchmore Road.

Balgobin was arrested nearby and charged on Sunday with murder and possession of Class A and B drugs.

On Wednesday, the defendant, of Woodbourne Avenue, Lambeth, appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside prison.

He spoke only to confirm his identity before Judge Simon Mayo KC set a timetable for his case.

Summarising the allegations against the defendant, Judge Mayo said: “He is alleged to have murdered an elderly gentleman in his own home.

“The method involves the use of a knife to stab him. There are also it seems some additional injuries inflicted to the groin area of the unfortunate victim.”

Judge Mayo set a plea hearing for September 24 and a provisional 10-day trial from April 7 next year.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

Previously, Scotland Yard have said that a post-mortem examination would take place and that the victim’s next of kin was being supported by specialist officers.