BT and Post Office announce new strike action in rows over pay
Workers for the Post Office, BT and Openreach are all set to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay, continuing the summer of industrial action by hundreds of thousands of union members.
Post Office staff will take action on 26, 27 and 30 August, in an escalating action over pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) announced.
BT and Openreach workers will also hold strikes again. The union said around 40,000 of its members will walk out on 30 and 31 August, following two previous strikes.
Around that number staged a strike at the end of last month and start of this month in the first national telecoms strike since 1987 and the biggest ever among call centre workers.
Union members had voted in favour of industrial action in protest at a £1,500 pay rise.
CWU general secretary Dave Ward said of Royal Mail: “It’s disgraceful that one of the UK’s wealthiest and most profitable businesses is refusing to pay a fair wage to its employees - the women and men whose hard work and dedication contribute so much to this company’s success.”
CWU deputy general secretary Andy Kerr said: “Our BT and Openreach members responded magnificently to the first strike call in July and we’re confident they will be every bit as rock-solid in this second bout of action too.”
A BT Group spokesperson said: “We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high inflation and, although we’re disappointed, we respect their decision to strike.
“We have made the best pay award we could and we are in constant discussions with the CWU to find a way forward from here.”
More follows...
