The wave of industrial action that has caused disruption across Britain since December looks set to escalate into next month and beyond.

With no resolution looking likely in talks with union representatives across multiple key industries, nurses and postal and rail workers have all announced further strikes in the spring.

Rishi Sunak’s government insists the money is not available to grant the salary increases demanded given the country’s economic plight.

But polling shows that the strikers – also including emergency services staff, teachers and civil servants – continue to enjoy the support of a majority of the public.

A massive national day of action on 1 February brought together professionals from many sectors united by a common pursuit of wages in line with inflation amid a dire cost of living crisis.

Since then, civil servants, nurses, paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other GMB union members have joined ambulance workers, physiotherapists, train drivers, bus drivers, teachers and university staff in taking industrial action.

Below are the strike dates scheduled for the rest of this month, as well as March and April.

In addition, Royal Mail workers have voted overwhelmingly to continue with a campaign of industrial action, but new dates have not yet been announced.

Friday 17 February

Action by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Border Force staff are also striking at the ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover and at the Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal, with international inbound travel to the UK affected.

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 February

Border Force strikes continue.

Monday 20 February

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff from the GMB union will stage a further walkout, as will Unite ambulance workers across trusts in the northeast, East Midlands and Wales. Border Force strikes conclude at 7am.

Tuesday 21 February

Teachers in Northern Ireland are holding a half-day strike, meaning many schools across the country will not open until noon.

University strikes continue.

Wednesday 22 February

Unite ambulance workers strike in the northwest of England.

University strikes continue.

Thursday 23 February

The second round of 48-hour strikes by health and social care workers and ambulance staff with Unite begins in Northern Ireland.

University strikes continue.

Friday 24 February

The above action by Unite members continues in Northern Ireland.

Monday 27 February

University strikes continue.

Tuesday 28 February

NEU members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions of England are set to strike. University strikes continue.

Wednesday 1 March

From 6am, nurses at more than 120 NHS employers in England will begin action, for the first time lasting 48 hours.

Thursday 16 March

Members of the Rail, Martine and Transport (RMT) union at 14 train operators will walk out and then launch a ban on overtime.

Saturday 18 March

RMT rail workers strike again.

Monday 20 March

RMT rail workers strike again.

Saturday 1 April

RMT rail workers strike again.