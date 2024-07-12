Support truly

Further planned strike action by migrant cleaners working at the Department for Education (DfE) has been called off as a government agency and its contracting company agreed to negotiate around better pay and leave conditions.

Union members say they have been treated differently to their white counterparts by being denied the London living wage of £13.15 per hour, plus the annual leave and sick pay entitlement that other workers at the department receive.

The workers had planned to down tools in protest on Wednesday - along with cleaners, caterers, receptionists and post room staff - as part of ongoing strike action that has previously been reported by The Independent.

However, the union says that the staff have now been awarded back pay of up to £2,500 each by contractor ISS UK Limited as negotiations remain ongoing and has committed to enter into negotiations with UVW over terms and conditions of all facilities staff including improvements to sick pay and annual leave.

A spokesperson for ISS told The Independent: “We are pleased to confirm that a constructive resolution to this dispute has been successfully reached which benefits ISS employees at the impacted sites.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver our vital services to the Department’s staff and visitors.”

Contractor ISS UK Limited, which outsources the cleaners to the Government Property Agency (GPA), had previously refused to negotiate – following “numerous attempts”, the union said – over the cleaners’ demands for a living wage, equal sick pay and annual leave with civil service workers, and appropriate staffing levels.

Moreover, after rumours of redundancy, confirmation will also be sent to all current employees at Sanctuary buildings that none are at risk of losing their jobs.

Petros Elia, United Voices of the World (UVW) General Secretary said: “Facilities workers are often the worst treated in any building, particularly government buildings. And in DfE they are changing that with UVW backing them every step of the way.

“We are pleased that ISS under pressure from the GPA have started to make concessions and agree to meaningful negotiations and we hope that strike action can be averted permanently.

Milgo Jama a mum of four, has worked at the DfE for 31 years and threatened to strike ( UVW )

“However, if the demands are not met then our members will be straight out on the picket line again and will not be returning to work until they win.

“This fight will hopefully inspire all facilities workers in government and beyond to stand up and fight back and we’re putting this new Government on notice that it’s time to put an end to the two-tier workforce in Whitehall.”

ISS agreed to UVW demands after caterers joined DfE cleaners in a second round of strike action at the end of June, and postroom workers were poised to do the same.

Gloria Mancera, a cleaner and UVW member, said: “I’m very pleased that our bosses have finally agreed to backdate our pay and to sit down with our union to discuss better terms for sick pay, annual leave, and all the other issues we have been fighting for over the last year.

“This is thanks to all of us working together with our union, in unity, showing our resolve and determination as a group to achieve equality for all workers.

“Why is one worker entitled to dignified pay while another has to suffer on poverty wages? Why should one be able to stay home if ill while another has to choose between sick leave or food on the table? It’s simply unfair. We just hope we will reach a good agreement for all parties involved before the end of the summer.”

When approached for comment by The Independent, the GPA said: “These staff members are employed by an external contractor and are not directly employed by the government.

“The contracts are owned by the Government Property Agency, not by the Department for Education. The GPA ensures contracting companies abide by current employment legislation”.