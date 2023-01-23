Who’s on strike today? Every date of every UK walkout in 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As we enter 2023, we find ourselves in a “winter of discontent” with the country’s unions, representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions, concluding that they have no choice but to undertake industrial action as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered while rising prices erode earnings.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has organised strike days throughout December and into January, as 40,000 workers down tools at one of the busiest periods of the year in a bid to force improved terms.

“Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement,” it has said of its latest walkouts.

“The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks.”

Responding, Network Rail’s chief negotiator Tim Shoveller has said: “No one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself. Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult.

“We will not give up and hope that the RMT will return to the table with a more realistic appreciation of the situation.”

The Communication Workers’ Union, representing postal workers, is also at odds with Royal Mail over its members’ wages.

Royal Mail says it has “well-developed contingency plans” in place but “cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce,” assuring customers it would be “doing what we can to keep services running” while warning that the strikes are “likely to cause you some disruption”.

Both Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members and ambulance staff represented by the GMB, Unite and Unison unions are likewise going on strike over pay and conditions within the NHS.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said: “Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”

Also striking this month are G4S staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners in northern England and Scotland and National Highway Workers around the country, all of which adds up to huge disruption for the public and service complications for businesses across the country.

Here is a timeline of all of the strike dates announced so far for early January 2023

Saturday 7 January

RMT nationwide train strike

National Highways Workers strike - East Midlands and eastern England

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

Sunday 8 January

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

Monday 9 January

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Tuesday 10 January

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) national strike

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West

RPA continue strike

Wednesday 11 January

EIS, joined by Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, national strike

RPA continue strike

GMB plans walkout for ambulance workers

Thursday 12 January

RPA continue strike

Friday 13 January

RPA continue strike

Monday 16 January

EIS national strike lasting for 16 consecutive days until Thursday 2 February

Wednesday 18 January

RCN holds first day of its back to back strikes for nurses in England

Thursday 19 January

RCN holds second day of its back to back strikes for nurses in England

Monday 23 January

Ambulance workers of Unison, Unite and the GMB will walk out across England and Wales

Monday 6 February

Nurses and ambulance workers will stage walkouts, potentially biggest strike action NHS has ever seen, if no deal is reached by then