Strokes to rise significantly without action – charity

Strokes in the UK will rise by almost 42% without concerted action to reduce people’s risk, a leading charity has warned.

New estimates released by the Stroke Association suggest that there will be more than 151,000 strokes a year by 2035 – the equivalent of 414 people every day.

This is up from 280 a day at present, or 106,565 each year.

The Stroke Association, which supports stroke survivors, said that the implications of the increase in strokes could be significant, as currently around 240 people survive stroke each day – each at risk of complications including being unable to see, speak, move, or even swallow.

It said that the rise comes as the population ages, with more people living with long term conditions which put them at a higher risk of stroke, such as having high blood pressure.

Having high blood pressure is the single biggest risk factor for stroke.

The charity has urged the public to help protect themselves by monitoring their blood pressure and keeping it at a healthy level including eating a healthy diet, not smoking or vaping, getting regular exercise and not drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

It is also calling on the public to take part in the NHS’s mid-life health checks – which can help spot high blood pressure.

Mother-of-three Claire Arnopp, 40, from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, had a stroke in December 2024.

She had high blood pressure in pregnancy, known as gestational hypertension.

“I had no idea how dangerous my blood pressure really was,” Ms Arnopp said.

“I was walking around in blissful denial, not understanding that by not monitoring or managing it properly, I was putting my life at risk.

“I remember thinking that I was too young to have a stroke – but I was wrong.

“Strokes don’t just happen to other or older people. So, my message now is simple but urgent: don’t ignore high blood pressure. Ask questions, get checked, and follow medical advice as small changes really do matter.”

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said: “As the nation’s health declines, the risk of stroke rises.

“The risk factors of stroke are silent killers as there’s a real lack of awareness about how smoking, poor diet, drinking a lot of alcohol, and not getting regular exercise causes high blood pressure and therefore stores problems up for later life.

“Already one in four people who have a stroke are of working age. Without preventative action, alongside improvements to stroke treatment, care and recovery, this will only get worse.

“The Government has set itself a target to reduce cardiovascular and stroke deaths by 25% over the next decade and we must also reduce the avoidable disability which many stroke survivors are left with.

“This is possible when there’s a real focus on preventing both primary and secondary strokes.

“NHS health checks are a perfect point of contact for this – and are a cost-effective option when public budgets are so thinly stretched.

“With affirmative action, we can stop the number of people having strokes from spiralling even further out of control.”