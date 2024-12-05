Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg handed lengthy non-harassment order for contacting estranged wife
Sentencing of the ex-Scotland international for abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years has been deferred until 9 January
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been handed a five-year non-harassment order and fined after breaching bail conditions.
However, sentencing of the ex-Scotland international for abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years has been deferred until 9 January after he Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Hogg earlier admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting Gillian Hogg in June.
He pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of Mrs Hogg when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on 4 November.
He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking Mrs Hogg’s movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.
The court previously heard that he berated his former partner for “not being fun” after going on drinking binges with his colleagues, and once sent more than 200 text messages in a few hours despite having been asked to leave her alone.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments