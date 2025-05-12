Student inspires bomb shelter project to bring comfort to children in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish student will work remotely with a Ukrainian primary school to help transform its bomb shelter into a more child-friendly space.

Sophie Mercedes De Feyter, a fourth-year Orthoptics student at Glasgow Caledonian University, has been awarded a Magnusson Award to bring a personal project supporting children in Kyiv to life.

Sophie, whose mother is Russian-Ukrainian, was inspired by her own family’s experiences, particularly those of her young cousin who attends a primary school in Kyiv.

She has developed the project to ease the distress children face during air-raid warnings.

Many schools in Ukraine must move children from their classrooms to bomb shelters whenever alarms sound.

Sophie said: “Although I will not be physically present, I remain fully committed to supporting my family and the wider school community in Kyiv.

“This project reflects not only a strong sense of solidarity but also the university’s values of compassion, collaboration and the common good.

“The Magnusson Award will make it possible for me to give young children in Kyiv the comfort and learning environment they deserve − allowing them to still be children in a time of great uncertainty.”

Sophie and her family are also exploring opportunities to work alongside NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and charities to ensure the project complements other work being done in Ukraine.

“Given the constraints of Ukraine’s war economy, many organisations are understandably focused on direct humanitarian relief and the war effort,” she said.

“As a result, my family and I are navigating a complex landscape, doing our best to align the shelter project with community needs and best practices wherever possible.”

Established in memory of former chancellor Magnus Magnusson, the Magnusson awards support a wide range of student-led initiatives designed to address real-world challenges and uplift communities both locally and globally.