Study aims to find out if slush drinks can prevent heatstroke in older people

A new study will give elderly people slush to drink to see if it can help stave off heat-related illnesses like heatstroke.

Experts from the University of Brighton will explore if the “very simple strategy” of drinking something cold – like partially frozen water – can offset the impact that heat has on a person’s gut.

Heatstroke happens when the body’s temperature rises dangerously high, while heat exhaustion develops when the body loses too much water and salt through sweat.

Both conditions can reduce blood flow to the intestines as the body prioritises cooling the skin.

This process allows liquids and gases to pass through the intestinal lining more easily, meaning bacteria and toxins can enter the bloodstream.

This effect is “more pronounced” in older people, as well as young children and those with certain health conditions, according to researchers.

The trial will include groups of people aged 18 to 30 and over the age of 65, who will be given slush made of only water to drink at the university’s Environmental Extremes Lab.

On the first visit they will be asked to walk on a treadmill in a 40C chamber for two to three bouts of 10 minutes, with experts collecting gases exhaled from the lungs.

The next phase will include 115 minutes on a treadmill, with five 15-minute bouts of walking in between 10-minute bouts of rest.

Patients will receive a sugary drink and blood samples will be taken for researchers to assess markers that indicate the impact of heat on the gut.

The second part of the trial will include some people being given an iced slush to drink before the five bouts of walking.

Dr Neil Maxwell, who leads the Environmental Extremes Lab, said: “We know that heat can increase gut permeability, and that this effect is more pronounced in older people.

“But we don’t yet know how best to offset that risk.

“This study is testing whether a very simple strategy – drinking something cold – can actually help prevent some of the harmful effects of heat stress.”

It is hoped the findings of the study, which will take place from April to June, could offer a cheap and accessible way to protect vulnerable people from extreme heat.

Symptoms of heatstroke include red, flushed skin, a headache, dizziness, restlessness and a body temperature of more than 40C.

People with heat exhaustion might feel tired, dizzy, have a headache, be sick and sweat excessively.

Gregor Eichhorn, principal investigator and a PhD student at the university’s School of Education, Sport and Health Sciences, added: “Heat illnesses are a growing concern.

“We hope that our findings can lead to practical solutions to prevent heat-related health issues, especially for those who are most vulnerable.

“This study is not just about understanding how to manage heat exposure but also about developing strategies that could be used in everyday situations to ensure people stay safe and healthy.”