Teens hailed as heroes after dramatic rescue of baby from car crash wreckage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This is the moment a group of heroic youngsters jumped into action to pull a young couple and a baby from a car after it flipped onto its side.

A photograph taken by a witness shows one of the rescuers on top of the vehicle after it crashed in Sturry Road, Canterbury, Kent.

Also pictured are a man and his 11-month-old son, who had been dragged from the wreckage by those who rushed to help.

The baby’s mother, still trapped inside at the time, was soon helped out through a passenger-side window.

Robert Winstanley took the picture as he was walking to a supermarket at about 5pm yesterday.

He said: “Just as I was coming to the Esso garage, I saw all of these youngsters, about 100 yards away, rush into the road.

“As I got closer, I could see a car had flipped onto its side, and some of them were standing on the roof trying to reach those trapped inside.”

Mr Winstanley says the group - believed to be aged in their late teens - pulled the father and baby from the car before rescuing the mother.

open image in gallery The moment a group of heroic youngsters jumped into action to pull a young couple and a baby from a car after it flipped onto its side ( Robert Winstanley / SWNS )

He added: “I spoke to her while they were waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

“She was understandably in shock and crying, but they were all unhurt.”

Mr Winstanley described those who stepped in to help as “heroes” who had put themselves at risk.

He said: “It was really heartening to see, especially given what is often said about young people.

“The car could have turned into a fireball at any minute.

“After everyone was out of the vehicle, they were all shaking each other’s hands and high-fiving each other.”

An off-duty police officer managed traffic until emergency crews arrived.

The road was blocked in both directions while the scene was made safe and the vehicle was recovered.