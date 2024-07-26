Investigation launched after another woman at a Cheshire prison dies

Support truly

An investigation has been launched after a female prisoner was found dying in her cell at a Cheshire prison.

Sarah Boyle, 35, was found collapsed on July 20 at HMP Styal, a women’s prison in Wilmslow, according to reports.

She was rushed to Wythenshawe Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

The Prison Service confirmed Ms Boyle’s death adding that a probe into how she died will be carried out by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO).

Ombudsman Adrian Usher said: “The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman are investigating the death of Sarah Boyle at HMP Styal on 20 July 2024.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to her family and friends.

“I am unable to provide further information at present as this is a live investigation. Our final report into Ms Boyle’s death will be published after the inquest has concluded”.

An inquest into Ms Boyle’s death will be opened by Cheshire Coroner’s Court on December 17.

It came after an inquest jury in Warrington concluded that teenager Annelise Sanderson, 18, took her own life and noted there were some failings in her care at the same prison.

Miss Sanderson was sentenced in June 2020 to 52 weeks in custody after she assaulted a paramedic who went to her aid when she tried to set herself on fire at a petrol station.

Six months later on December 22 Miss Sanderson was pronounced dead in her cell at HMP Styal, only weeks before she was due to be released.

A safety plan was put in place three days into her custodial term when she was identified as at risk of suicide or self-harm when she was observed with a ligature in her cell.

Miss Sanderson, who also had alcohol and drug issues, was recorded as displaying “bizarre behaviour” when she arrived on June 26 at HMP Styal when strict Covid-19 restrictions were in place.

Mental health nurses noted she “engaged very, very well” at her first proper face-to-face assessment in August as Miss Sanderson spoke of goals she wanted to achieve when leaving custody.

She was discharged from the mental health team on December 17, three days before her death.

It came as self-harm skyrocketed to an all-time high in the women’s prisons last year.

The number of self-harm incidents in women’s prison rose by an alarming 63 per cent to a grim new record of 20,248, up from 6,262 a decade earlier, while assaults on staff also hit an all-time high of 220 in the second quarter of this year – six times as many as during the same period in 2013.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visit samaritans.org or visit https://www.thecalmzone.net/get-support