Thousands of British nationals have fled Sudan as violence sweeps the country, killing hundreds of civilians.

On 25 April, the first UK government evacuation flight rescued Britons trapped in the capital, Khartoum after a 72-hour ceasefire between warring factions was negotiated.

The government announced final flights for evacuees would leave on Saturday evening after fears that the armistice between the two rival generals was wearing down.

Thousands of Britons have fled the violence that has erupted in Sudan (UK MOD © Crown copyright 2023)

However, an additional flight was made available on bank holiday Monday for Britons desperate to flee the country.

British nationals were given until noon to reach an airport in Port Sudan to be processed for the extra flight out of the conflict zone as rescue efforts shift to the east of the country.

Here is a look at what we know about the evacuation plans, so far.

Why are people being evacuated from Sudan?

Hundreds of people have died and thousands hurt in a bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

The prospect of airlifting large numbers of people out of Sudan has been complicated by the fact that most major airports have become battlegrounds, while movement out of the capital has proved perilous.

The current explosion of violence comes after two generals fell out over a recent internationally brokered deal with democracy activists, which was meant to incorporate the RSF into the military and eventually lead to civilian rule.

Hundreds of people have been killed so far in the conflict (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A stream of European, Middle East, African and Asian military aircraft flew in all day Sunday and Monday to ferry hundreds of diplomats out.

For many Sudanese, the departure of foreigners and closure of embassies is a terrifying sign that international powers expect a worsening of the fighting that has already pushed the population into disaster.

Sudanese have desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the rival camps will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations are completed.

Who has been evacuated so far?

The first flight with UK citizens landed at Larnaca airport in Cyprus with 39 people on board on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

Since then, some 2,122 people on 23 flights have been evacuated from the Wadi Saeedna airfield near Khartoum.

The RAF has airlifted nearly 2,200 people from an airfield near the capital Khartoum (PA Media)

How many Britons remain in Sudan?

As of the morning of Monday 1 May, it was believed that more than 1,000 British passport holders may remain.

Members of the military are working round the clock to assist UK citizens and others trying to escape the war-torn nation amid an uneasy ceasefire, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

The Foreign Office has urged British nationals to head to Port Sudan where an exceptional extra flight will take off and would repatriate a limited number of Britons left in the country who wish to leave.

Evacuees, believed to be British nationals, arrive at Stansted Airport following evacuation from Sudan (REUTERS)

Who is helping British citizens escape the fighting?

The armed forces and border force staff have been supporting the FCDO with the evacuation mission, with HMS Lancaster and the RAF redirected to the area.

Flights have been touching down in Cyprus, which has activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism for evacuating third-country civilians, before arriving in the UK hours later.

Relief is clear on the faces of the evacuees arriving in London (REUTERS)

Is the airbase safe and secure?

Downing Street said the British military stands ready to defend the airfield in Sudan but said efforts would be made to avoid “active engagement” with other forces.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “It’s worth emphasising that international evacuations have been taking place since Sunday and we haven’t seen any significant issues… or large crowds appearing.”

How long do British citizens have to fly out of Sudan?

Foreign secretary James Cleverly said on Monday 1 May: “Evacuation flights have ended from Wadi Saeedna but our rescue efforts continue from Port Sudan.”

Rishi Sunak said he could not “guarantee” the long-term safety of the air route being used given the volatility of the ceasefire, but other options were being considered.

The evacuation of UK nationals from Sudan is “inherently dangerous” as it remains unclear how long the ceasefire will hold, according to Mr Cleverly.

The UK will continue to advocate for a long-term end to the conflict along with its international allies, he added.