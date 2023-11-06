Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Metropolitan Police is locked in a stand-off with the government amid growing political pressure over whether pro-Palestinian protests planned for Armistice Day should be banned.

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman called crunch talks on Monday after the prime minister said demonstrations on November 11 would be an “affront to the British public”.

Organisers have pledged to protest away from Whitehall and the Cenotaph and are understood to be finalising their plans with the Met, which has vowed to use “all the powers and tactics at our disposal” to prevent Remembrance commemorations from being disrupted.

Police chiefs have the power to ask Ms Braverman for a banning order if they believe the protests present a risk of serious public disorder. But the Met has so far resisted calls to do so and has yet to comment on whether it will make use of the powers under Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak said police had the government’s “absolute and total backing” to clamp down on disruption.

He added: “Remembrance Day is a time for national reflection. It is a time when I know the whole country will come together to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.

“I want to make sure police have our absolute and total backing to clamp down on any acts of criminality, but also to ensure public order.”

He said Ms Braverman was holding a meeting to discuss the issue on Monday.

It comes after Mr Sunak said last week that holding protests on Armistice Day was “provocative” and “disrespectful”, amid fears splinter groups of protestors could desecrate the Cenotaph or other war memorials.

Ms Braverman echoed the prime minister’s fears, even going as far as to call the pro-Palestine demonstration a “hate march”.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “It is entirely unacceptable to desecrate Armistice Day with a hate march through London.

“If it goes ahead there is an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage as well as giving offence to millions of decent British people.”

Number 10 on Monday said that Mr Sunak does not believe all pro-Palestinian protests are hate marches, but added that there has been “some evidence of hateful behaviour” at previous events.

The Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, which is usually attended by members of the royal family, will take place on Saturday, with a two-minutes’ silence observed at 11am.

However, in a statement, protest organisers the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) said they had “no intention” of marching near Whitehall or the Cenotaph to avoid disrupting commemorations.

PSC added it was “deeply alarmed” by members of the government, including the prime minister, “issuing statements suggesting that the march is a direct threat to the Cenotaph and designed to disrupt the Remembrance Day commemorations”.

Jonathan Hall KC, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, has said it is up to the police to assess if there is a risk of public disorder when considering a ban.

“The police are the experts on public order. It’s something they specialise in. They will decide, they will assess, and if they think there is an unacceptable risk they will go to the Home Secretary and seek a banning order,” he told BBC Radio 4.

Although he said he could see “possibilities of disorder from a terrorist perspective”, his instinct would be not to limit freedom of expression.

He cited previous incidents including when poppies were burned outside the Royal Albert Hall in 2010 and also noted the risk of an “extreme right wing terrorist backlash”.

He added: “I think this is a difficult issue. I see no evidence that the organisers of the march are trying to target Remembrance day or the weekend and my instinct must be that you should always err on the side of freedom of expression.”

Four police officers were attacked with fireworks during Saturday’s pro-Palestine protest after thousands of demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters climbed on the square’s famous fountains as the mostly peaceful group waved flags and banners. There were six arrests.

Met Police Commander Karen Findlay said the Met would be “sharper” in its response at future protests.

She said: “We will take action on any placards being carried at protests which are inflammatory and incite racial hatred, or purport to be supporting a proscribed organisation.

“These are offences and any such banners or material will be assessed by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“As in recent weeks, we have been speaking to the organisers of the pro-Palestine march to discuss yesterday’s demonstrations. We will continue to speak to them across this week as part of our ongoing planning for the weekend’s Remembrance events and will monitor and review all information available to us.”

The Independent understands organisers are hopeful it will be business as usual at Saturday’s event and that the Met will maintain its operational independence despite growing political pressure.

Protest plans were thought to be 90 per cent agreed with Met Police officials on Friday – with proposals expected to be finalised on Monday afternoon.

The march will start at 12.45pm, long after the two-minutes silence is observed. Meanwhile the protest route is expected to take protestors from Hyde Park - about a mile from the Cenotaph – to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.