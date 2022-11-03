Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Embattled Suella Braverman to head to Dover amid Manston immigration crisis

Suella Braverman will not take media questions during her visit to Dover

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 03 November 2022 10:32
Comments
Anneliese Dodds says Rishi Sunak needs to 'get a grip' over Manston migrant centre

Embattled home secretary Suella Braverman will visit Dover on Thursday amid mounting criticism over worsening conditions at the Manston immigration centre.

The government is now facing a judicial review over poor conditions at the short-stay processing centre in Kent, with immigration minister Robert Jenrick confirming the government has received “initial contact” for the legal action.

Climate minister Graham Stuart conceded on Thursday that the site was not operating legally and “none of us are comfortable with it”.

Ms Braverman is expected to shy away from press questions during her visit to Dover, and will instead release a written statement and pictures following the visit.

Recommended

It comes as the government is facing increasing pressure over its immigration response and Ms Braver has been criticised for using divisive language about migrants, following her claims the south coast was facing an “invasion”.

On Sunday, Dover’s Western Jet Foil immigration processing centre was the target of a petrol bomb attack, which is now being investigated by counter-terrorism police.

In his final tweet before the attack, suspect Andrew Leak, 66, threatened to “obliterate them Muslim children” and said women would be burnt alive.

Suella Braverman is expected to visit Dover on Thursday

(EPA)

Two people were hurt in the attack, and Leak was found dead afterwards at a nearby petrol station.

Ministers have tried to control numbers at the Manston processing centre and said hundreds of asylum seekers had been transferred out of the site in the past few days.

Three Afghan men wait to be dealt with by officials outside a migrant holding facility at Manston Airfield

(Getty Images)

However, at least 60 people have been abandoned at Victoria coach station after being taken out of Manston on buses. 11 asylum seekers were found stranded at the station on Tuesday evening.

The homelessness charity Under One Sky, who helped the men left at the station, said: “They were cold, hungry and frightened & spoke no English.  It appears that the refugees had been erroneously sent to Victoria by coach from the Manston Centre by the Home Office.

Migrants board a bus to leave a holding facility at Manston Airfield on 2 November

(Getty Images)

“Under One Sky worked with the Home Office through the night to get the refugees safely to a hotel.”

The Home Office said: “The individuals were transported to Victoria coach station, London, because they said they had accommodation in that location which would not leave them destitute.

Recommended

“They told us they had accommodation with friends or family available to them.

“Any suggestions there was an error in transporting the individuals to Victoria is wrong.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in