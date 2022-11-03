Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Embattled home secretary Suella Braverman will visit Dover on Thursday amid mounting criticism over worsening conditions at the Manston immigration centre.

The government is now facing a judicial review over poor conditions at the short-stay processing centre in Kent, with immigration minister Robert Jenrick confirming the government has received “initial contact” for the legal action.

Climate minister Graham Stuart conceded on Thursday that the site was not operating legally and “none of us are comfortable with it”.

Ms Braverman is expected to shy away from press questions during her visit to Dover, and will instead release a written statement and pictures following the visit.

It comes as the government is facing increasing pressure over its immigration response and Ms Braver has been criticised for using divisive language about migrants, following her claims the south coast was facing an “invasion”.

On Sunday, Dover’s Western Jet Foil immigration processing centre was the target of a petrol bomb attack, which is now being investigated by counter-terrorism police.

In his final tweet before the attack, suspect Andrew Leak, 66, threatened to “obliterate them Muslim children” and said women would be burnt alive.

Suella Braverman is expected to visit Dover on Thursday (EPA)

Two people were hurt in the attack, and Leak was found dead afterwards at a nearby petrol station.

Ministers have tried to control numbers at the Manston processing centre and said hundreds of asylum seekers had been transferred out of the site in the past few days.

Three Afghan men wait to be dealt with by officials outside a migrant holding facility at Manston Airfield (Getty Images)

However, at least 60 people have been abandoned at Victoria coach station after being taken out of Manston on buses. 11 asylum seekers were found stranded at the station on Tuesday evening.

The homelessness charity Under One Sky, who helped the men left at the station, said: “They were cold, hungry and frightened & spoke no English. It appears that the refugees had been erroneously sent to Victoria by coach from the Manston Centre by the Home Office.

Migrants board a bus to leave a holding facility at Manston Airfield on 2 November (Getty Images)

“Under One Sky worked with the Home Office through the night to get the refugees safely to a hotel.”

The Home Office said: “The individuals were transported to Victoria coach station, London, because they said they had accommodation in that location which would not leave them destitute.

“They told us they had accommodation with friends or family available to them.

“Any suggestions there was an error in transporting the individuals to Victoria is wrong.”