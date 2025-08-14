Mother-of-seven secures place on midwifery course after returning to education

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother-of-seven who returned to education after jobs in hairdressing and floristry has secured a place on a midwifery course at university.

Emily Porter, 38, of Mildenhall, Suffolk, said she never thought she was “clever enough to be a midwife”.

But she said she always told her children that “as long as you set your mind to something, you can be anything you want to be”, and decided to follow her own advice.

She has now secured a place to study a three-year midwifery degree at the University of Suffolk, having been to college and completed qualifications.

Ms Porter, whose children are aged between two and 16, completed four functional skills qualifications and a health-related access course.

She did this at the West Suffolk College learning centre in Thetford, Norfolk and at Eastern and Education Group’s University and Professional Development Centre in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

“I never thought I was clever enough to be a midwife,” said Ms Porter.

“But I always say to my kids that as long as you set your mind to something, you can be anything you want to be.

“Pilots and doctors are human just like you.

“But then I wasn’t following the advice I was giving to them.

“So I decided to go back to college and give it everything I’ve got.

“I was looking after my seven children, working in a pub a couple of nights a week and studying between 4am and 7am, before the kids got up, and at weekends.

“It was a struggle but I kept at it. I never quit.”

She said her message to others is “you can always find a way – you just need to look for it”.

“I’ve always been so insecure in my ability in education,” said Ms Porter.

“But when you want something so bad you go above and beyond.

“I’m lucky to have such a good support network. I have so many cheerleaders in my corner.

“I’m blown away (by the prospect of going to university).

“I might have a bit of imposter syndrome at the start, but once I’m in there, the only way is up and the only thing to do is complete the degree.

“I sometimes sit there and think about graduating. It makes me emotional.”

She said she left school with grades “that weren’t very good” but decided, just after the Covid-19 pandemic, that she wanted “to do something that means something and makes a difference”.

She had an interest in becoming a midwife and researched how she could achieve this.

She said the college support was “amazing”, adding: “They have gone out of their way to help me and you are set up not to fail.

“Now I think that I can take the world on.”

Ian Evans, head of personal and professional learning at the West Suffolk College centre in Thetford, said: “Emily has been a superb student who is a total inspiration.

“We are thrilled to have been able to support her as she follows her dreams of becoming a midwife.”