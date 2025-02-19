Funeral of jockey Michael O’Sullivan taking place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The funeral of Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan is taking place in Co Cork.

The 24-year-old Cheltenham Festival-winning rider died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles on February 6.

Mourners gathered amid pouring rain at John the Baptist Church in Glantane, Co Cork on Wednesday for requiem mass.

O’Sullivan will be later laid to rest at St John’s Cemetery.

A message from his family ahead of the service said that after “a trojan battle” to recover from his injuries in the intensive care unit of Cork University Hospital, O’Sullivan died on February 16 – a few days short of his 25th birthday.

The family have spoken of their pride in an “extraordinary young man”.

The jockey died surrounded by his parents Bernie and William, brother Alan, partner Charlotte and extended family.

The family statement added: “Michael had accomplished so much in his short life.

“As a family, we are so incredibly proud not only of his achievements in the saddle but of the extraordinary young man he had become.

“He was full of kindness, integrity, ambition and love, always striving to be the best person he could be.

“Michael will be very sadly missed by Bernie, William, Alan, grandmother ‘Granny Mary’, aunts, uncles, cousins, Charlotte, his many friends as well as his weigh-room colleagues and the wider racing community.”

O’Sullivan shot to prominence when riding a double on the opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, headlined by his Supreme Novices’ Hurdle success on Marine Nationale, just months after turning professional.