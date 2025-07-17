Majority of teachers fear children will go hungry during school holidays, survey says
Two thirds of teachers in England are worried that children in their school will go hungry during the summer holidays, according to new research.
A survey of over 9,000 educators by the London food redistribution charity, The Felix Project, found widespread worries that parents or carers cannot afford to feed their children over the break.
Half of respondents feared up to three children in their class would go hungry, with primary schools seeing the highest numbers.
The Felix Project has also reported an increase in demand for food supplies during school holidays.
Charlotte Hill, chief executive of The Felix Project, highlighted the challenges families face.
"For so many the holidays are a real struggle. With schools closed and free school meals unavailable, it is the parents and carers who must cover the cost of that meal," she said.
Hill added: "But for many, on already tight food budgets, the extra burden is just unmanageable. All this means kids will go hungry. It is a sad reality, and The Felix Project is doing what it can to support people in need."
She concluded: "During the summer months there is often more surplus food available, but with more food comes more logistics and more costs and that is why we are launching an urgent summer appeal."
