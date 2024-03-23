Fears grow for missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday
Summer was last seen wearing a dark top with black trousers in the Tunstall area
Concerns are growing for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday evening.
In an appeal on social media, Staffordshire Police said that Summer, who is from Stoke-on-Trent, was last seen in the Tunstall area at 6.30pm.
She was last seen wearing a dark top with black trousers and a grey cross body bag, and has been described as being of a slim build with long dark hair.
Police have said they are “concerned” for her welfare and have urged the public to share the information.
They are also appealing for anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts to come forward.
They said: “If you’ve seen Summer or know of her whereabouts, please call us on 101 or via our live chat service on our website quoting incident 735 of 18/03/2024.”
