Sunflower farms pleads with visitors posing naked in field to keep clothes on

A sunflower farm has issued a plea for visitors to keep their clothes on after a rise in people stripping off for photos.

Stoke Fruit Farm on Hayling Island, not far from Portsmouth, said it has seen an “increase of reports of naked photography taking place” in its field.

"Reminder to all, we are a family area and please keep your clothes on in the sunflowers!” the farm posted on Facebook.

"We are having an increase of reports of naked photography taking place and this must not happen during our public sessions please."

Four naked photoshoots are said to have taken place in less than one month at its Sam’s Sunflowers visitor attraction - a section of the fruit farm at Northney village.

Visitors recalled witnessing some of the nudity on the farm’s Facebook post, although most were willing to see the funny side.

One said: “Yes, we stumbled on a 'session' - I'm not a prude but I don't expect to see almost naked bodies while searching for the best blooms.”

A second comment said that her son had “got a right eyeful” when he came across a topless woman.

Sam Wilson, the owner of the site, has said three of the four incidents were the same day after the attraction opened for the season on 28 July.

"We have always had photo shoots here but they are always respectfully done and it’s always organised so other people are not affected,” he told the BBC, adding these were “isolated” events.

"People are having fun and taking pictures for their Instagram but we just ask that they keep their clothes on.”