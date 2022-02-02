Major supermarkets have begun testing new automated age-verifying technology which will allow shoppers to buy alcohol at self-checkouts without staff authorisation.

The trial will use cameras that provide an estimation of a customer’s age.

Major supermarket Asda is the latest to announce its trial of the system while Co-op and Morrisons are also installing the tech in some of its shops. The same tech is already used in Aldi’s checkout free stores.

It is part of a Home Office test of technologies to assist with the selling of alcohol.

If customers consent, the camera will guess their age, using algorithms trained on a database of anonymous faces. If the system determines they are under 25, the customer will need to show ID to a member of staff.

In a recent announcement, Asda confirmed it would be trialing the system in its Pudsey and Stevenage stores from this week through until May with the aim of making shopping “easier and quicker for customers,” the supermarket giant said.

The trial is in partnership with checkout technology company NCR and digital identity network, Yoti.

Robin Tombs, CEO of Yoti said: “Waiting for age approval at the self-checkout is sometimes frustrating for shoppers,

He added: “Our age verification solutions are helping retailers like Asda meet the requirements of regulators worldwide and keep pace with consumer demands for fast and convenient services, while preserving people’s privacy.”

Geri Hebberd, senior director of retail innovation at Asda, said: “We know how time pressed some of our customers are, so we always want to make things quicker and easier for them when they shop with us.

“We are excited to be the first retailer in the UK to test this new technology and are looking forward to seeing what our customers think of the trial. The use of this software will enable colleagues to focus on serving customers and make sure they have an excellent experience whilst in store.”

Graham Wynn, assistant director for consumer, competition and regulatory affairs at the British Retail Consortium, said: “The BRC has long campaigned for the use of age verification and estimation technology in the sale of alcohol.

“Such technology has already been used for all other age restricted items, such as knives. Alcohol is the most common age restricted sale, and it is often a trigger point for conflict at the till.

“Using this technology could reduce incidents of abuse because the machine would be seen to be refusing the sale rather than the retail worker.”

Privacy concerns, however, were raised in 2020 when 18 Co-op shops tested a facial-recognition system, from start-up Facewatch, that alerted staff to customers with a record of “theft or anti-social behaviour”.

And meanwhile, Sainsbury’s tested a hidden artificial-intelligence-enabled detector that sent video footage to security staff if customers pocketed an item.