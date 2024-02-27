Shoppers name surprising supermarket as best in the UK

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UK shoppers have crowned their favourite supermarket in a new survey, giving one food giant the top spot for the third time in a row.

High-end supermarket M&S was voted the best supermarket for in-store shopping in a survey by Which?, achieving a grade of 76 per cent based on a number of criteria.

While only scoring 2/5 on value for money, the long-standing British retailer was given full marks for both overall customer service and store appearance.

“Great products but a little expensive,” said one shopper, with another adding that the “shopping experience is good but more offers are needed”.

Coming in at close second was budget behemoth Aldi, with 73 per cent overall. The German store gained an impressive 4/5 for value, but only an average three for overall service and experience.

Supermarket giant Aldi came second in the survey (PA Wire)

“Aldi’s product availability and range are less impressive,” reads the Which? review, “both scoring a poor two stars”.

“It can’t compete with M&S or Waitrose on in-store experience either.”

Higher-end supermarket Waitrose came in at third with 72 per cent, losing out on a poor value for money score. Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s and Tesco ranked middle of the table at joint fourth and fifth – despite being the UK’s two largest stores for market share.

Taking the joint lowest spots were Asda and Morrisons, ranking low for both value and customer experience. “Respondents were clearly aware that price and value don’t necessarily mean the same thing,” reads the Which? review for Asda.

Also ranked were UK supermarket’s online delivery schemes, painting a very different picture. In this league, Iceland beat out the competition by far, with a score of 80 per cent. Tesco comes in second at 78 and Waitrose third at 75.

Here’s the overall Which? rankings for the UK’s supermarkets: