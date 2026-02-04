Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A supply teacher has been banned from the classroom after admitting to set up a “granny schoolteacher” OnlyFans account.

Lyndi Corston, 62, was found guilty of “unacceptable professional conduct” and “conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute” at a Teaching Regulations Agency panel.

While working as a supply teacher at Rye Community Primary School, she appeared on multiple pornographic websites under the description “granny schoolteacher” in explicit videos, some of which were paywalled, while others were readily available to the general public.

She made sexually explicit videos between January 2023 and January 2025, but she created an OnlyFans account which included nudity in 2024.

Ms Corston’s additional job was discovered after a colleague saw a push notification from OnlyFans on her phone in 2024. Although she declared that the account was hers, she said it didn’t involve sexual acts and wasn’t in her personal name.

She was asked to close the account and signed an enhanced code of conduct. However, Engage Education, an agency who employed her as a supply teacher, was notified last January that Ms Corston had been identified on a pornographic website engaging in sexual activity.

Not long after her OnlyFans was discovered, she expressed that she did not necessarily regret the choice to appear in the videos, according to the panel report. Instead, she alluded to having a right to a private life outside of teaching. But she’s since apologised and expressed regret.

The 62-year-old said she was not aware that the videos would be widely accessible; she believed it would be behind a private paywall. But the panel noted she fully consented to participate and no limitations were placed on the use to which the video could be put.

Ms Corston accepted that she had consented to the production of the video, willingly participated in it, and was identifiable as a teacher.

“She was plainly at risk of being recognised, which happened, and that in turn brings public confidence into consideration. She chose to be depicted in the manner she was and willingly participated in a publicly accessible pornographic video and a personal OnlyFans account,” the panel found.

“She was in a position of responsibility as a teacher and members of the public rightly expect teachers to set a good example.”

Ms Corston has been banned indefinitely and will be unable to appeal for two years from the date the order was applied.