An injured cow who was repeatedly mowed down by a police car has been offered an “idyllic” retirement home at a nearby animal sanctuary.

The shocking incident took place on Friday night in Staines-upon-Thames when the cow was repeatedly hit by a 4x4 police car from Surrey Police.

Officers claimed that this was done to protect the public after they spent two hours trying to capture the animal after it escaped from its grazing field around five miles away from where the incident took place.

But witnesses and animal rights activists have argued that the cow presented no danger to anyone, and that the situation was completely mishandled.

Now, The Retreat Animal Sanctuary has offered to rehome the 10-month-old breeding heifer named Beau Lucy, who was left with a “large gash” on her leg and superficial wounds.

While she is now being cared for at her home farm and has received veterinary treatment, Billy H Thompson, the sanctuary’s founder and director, said that they would like to offer Beau a full life at a sanctuary after her ordeal.

He said that he could “absolutely” take in the calf and offered an insight into the life she could have at the sanctuary.

The escaped cow has been offered a new home ( Screengrab )

“We’ve got long, lush grasses of pastures and shady pastures under mature oak trees – it’s all very idyllic,” he said of the Kent-based establishment.

“We have 18 cows that live with us. They’re two separate herds, and they’re all terribly individual with incredible personalities just like dogs and cats are.

“I think that when we talk about these things, the great British public absolutely do understand this. Even those who are not vegetarians or vegans, they will want that cow to be rehomed.

“I would love to see this little calf surrendered to an animal sanctuary. It would be a dream come true for me.”

Thompson noted that this is not the first time that a cow has been forcibly hit with a police car to apprehend it.

As reported by Berkshire Live, a similar incident took place in 2021 when a cow was deliberately mown down by Thames Valley police just off the A3290.

This incident prompted similar outrage from the public, with Facebook user Natalie Shaw writing: “The officers should be investigated, there was no need at all to run it down like that.”

Thompson believes that the cow in Staines-upon-Thames could have been easily apprehended without the use of force.

He added: “The little thing was terrified. Even with a fearful animal, you can absolutely be kind and push them to where you want them to go.

“No one was really at risk of anything - she was a tiny little calf. The police could have got out of their car and put their arms up and very kindly corralled her into somewhere.

“It’s so disappointing. We are meant to be a nation of animal lovers.”

The owner of the cow, Rob, and his partner, Kate, echoed those thoughts and agreed that the police involved did not know enough about farm animals to deal with the situation correctly.

Kate said Beau Lucy was “really scared” and “agitated” when she returned to him.

She said that the animal was simply “spooked” at the time of the police incident and presented no danger to the public when it was repeatedly rammed by police.

“Honestly, when I saw the video, I thought he should lose his job. I just thought it was disgusting, I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“I don’t know if it was his decision to drive at the animal or whether he was instructed to, but the police, when they got out of the car looked pretty agitated themselves.

“I can only imagine the police that did it have no idea about farm animals.”

This is not the first time that police have been caught on camera hitting an escaped cow with a vehicle ( Kai Bennetts/PA Wire )

While there is no suggestion that the Staines farm from which the calf escaped from has anything other than high ethical and welfare standards, some have now called for Beau Lucy to live a longer life elsewhere.

The sanctuary founder explained that as a 10-month-old beef cow, Beau Lucy will likely be slaughtered at some point next year when she is 22 months old.

The Humane League reports that the natural lifespan of a cow is 15 to 20 years old.

The cow was thrown an estimated 30ft by the police car ( PA Media )

Thompson’s opinion about what should happen to the cow has been echoed by PETA, who told The Independent that the animal should be “urgently” rehomed.

PETA’s Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen said: “The young calf must have been completely terrified and confused as they were cruelly and forcefully mown down – by a police car no less – and pinned to the ground.

“There is no justification for this violence. The police are meant to protect, not harm.

“An investigation into the actions of the officers involved must urgently be undertaken and the calf safely rehomed at a sanctuary.”

Following the shocking incident, Surrey Police released a statement revealing that an officer involved in the incident has been removed from public-facing duties pending an investigation.

The RSPCA has also offered to work with the police force to better equip them to deal with farm animals.

The Independent has reached out to Surrey Police and Thames Valley Police for further comment.